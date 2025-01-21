Noy Hadas opens a new agricultural outlet in Kfar Saba

Noy Hadas, a sixth-generation farmer from a family that began growing strawberries, is the driving force behind the Noy Hasade chain she founded, a unique network dedicated to connecting Israeli consumers with local agriculture. As part of her passion for preserving Israeli agricultural heritage and bringing it to the forefront, Noy offers only local, high-quality, seasonal produce with a connection to the land, roots, and love for the country. This has made the chain a symbol of excellence and support for Israeli farmers, strengthening the bond between the community and the land.

Recently, Noy launched an agricultural outlet in Kfar Saba's 50 Business Park, with an investment of NIS 3 million. The outlet spans 1,000 square meters and is a boon for both Israeli agriculture and consumers. On the wall of the store, as in all of the chain’s locations, is the quote "To stir love, respect, affection, and envy for the produce of the land" from Nathan Alterman’s song "Produce of the Land," which questioned how to connect poetry and agriculture.

In this challenging period, the outlet will provide a safety net for farmers from the north to the south of the country, and will offer consumers the chance to buy high-quality Israeli produce at wholesale prices. Hadas' vision is groundbreaking in agriculture—changing the reality for farmers and consumers, and offering a unique shopping experience, with each box labeled with the area of the country it was harvested from.

Noy: "This is not just a business decision, but a real mission. My goal is to restore honor to Israeli agriculture and offer consumers fresh produce at wholesale prices, especially in this time when our beloved country is facing challenges."

Over the past year, Hadas stood by Israeli farmers who faced economic and security crises, out of personal commitment and deep dedication to agriculture. She worked tirelessly to purchase their goods and transport them to the chain’s centers. The new branch will enable her to continue purchasing Israeli produce, ensure livelihood for farmers, and bring consumers blue-and-white agricultural products. The boxes indicate where the produce was harvested (credit: official site, Ronit Mathias)

Examples of fruit and vegetable prices at the outlet: Special price for strawberries: NIS 9.9 for 250 grams; Bananas NIS 3.9 per kg; Avocado NIS 3.9 per kg; Vegetables 5 for NIS 10; Cherry tomatoes Whitney NIS 9.9 per kg.

Additionally, pantry products such as: Noy Hadas’ spices, cakes, cookies, olive oil, eggs, jams, flowers—everything is blue-and-white.

If you’d like to relax after or during your shopping, an outdoor coffee cart—one of the latest trends in the country—is available. There are chairs and tables, and you can enjoy coffee, sandwiches, pastries, and more. The branch joins the 16 other locations of the chain, and will be open 24 hours a day, 6 days a week. It is also kosher. The chain has a mobile app and an online website for fruit and vegetable deliveries, as well as complementary products.