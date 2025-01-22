Good news for soldiers: A non-refrigerated sausage snack suitable for eating in the field

Tirat Zvi, the leading company in Israel for deli meats and sausages, is entering the meat snack category for the first time and launching SNACKNIK, sausage snacks in 3 unique flavors, rich in protein (15 grams of protein per 60-gram bag), gluten-free. The snacks are kosher under the supervision of Emek HaMaayanot, do not require refrigeration, and are shelf-stable for up to 3 months at room temperature.

According to Keren Daskal Nathan, Marketing Manager of Tirat Zvi: "We are proud to enter the Israeli meat snack market as part of a global trend and make it accessible to all consumers. SNACKNIK, made in Israel by the Tirat Zvi development team, is an excellent solution for consumers looking for a nutritious snack with the benefits of meat, such as protein. It is suitable for soldiers, athletes, gamers, consumers following a ketogenic diet, a snack for travels, for consumption 'on the go' – between meals, during trips, on the road, or whenever a quick and convenient snack is desired."

The series includes 3 flavors:

SNACKNIK with chili-lime seasoning

SNACKNIK with barbecue seasoning

SNACKNIK with pepperoni seasoning and black pepper

The global meat snack category, which includes items such as beef jerky, dried beef strips, kabanos, and more, is currently experiencing significant growth. According to research conducted by Future Market Insight in 2024, the meat snack market is expected to reach $13.01 billion. During the forecast period, the meat snack market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. By 2034, the market is expected to reach approximately $19.25 billion. Meat snacks are the fourth-largest subcategory within the global snack category, accounting for 9% of launches in the past year.

The use of smoked flavors and ingredients like spices, tomatoes, truffle mushrooms, herbs, citrus fruits, and nuts is driving product development and innovation worldwide. Leading flavors include chili, pepper, barbecue, and smoky flavors, with beef being the primary base for the products.

Price range according to the Pricez website: NIS 13.90-19.90 for a 60-gram bag. Available in food chains and points of sale across the country.