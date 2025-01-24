Your hallway can be much more than you think – here's how to transform it into an experience

The hallway, that narrow and long passage connecting the main areas to the living rooms, is not just a space to pass through – it can have a presence of its own. How can you turn the hallway into a piece of art that enhances the entire home?

Dynamic walls – give your hallway its own personality

Why not transform the walls of the hallway into a personal gallery? Combine family photos in uniform frames or capture personal landscapes from family trips and print them on canvas. If you love modern designs, consider contemporary wall art – sculptures and wall-hung elements make it fantastic. Additionally, pop art can add a contemporary and refreshing touch. Architecture and design: Revital Rodezky (credit: IDAN GUR)

Smart lighting – illuminate the space in your unique way

Lighting not only changes the feel of a space, but it can also turn the hallway into a space with a special atmosphere. Use recessed lighting fixtures or wall lamps to elegantly light the way. Hidden lights on shelves or under pictures can add charm, turning the lighting into art in itself.

Decorative doors – not just function, but also aesthetics

In a hallway with many doors, it’s worth investing in their design. Uniform doors in tone and style provide harmony and tranquility to the space, or standout decorative doors that draw attention – the choice is yours. For example, the FRAMES door collection by designers Lucy and Lital, created specifically for Rav Bariach, is designed with the narrow hallway in mind – featuring a graphic, simple style with plenty of flair. Architecture: Herman Studio (credit: Tamir Rogovsky)

Storage elements – efficiency and aesthetics combined

If you’re worried your hallway is too cramped, niches or floating shelves can be a great solution. They allow storage of items like books, decorations, or small plants, keeping them front and center without overcrowding the overall look of the space.

Can colors enhance the hallway? Absolutely!

The eye is drawn to what’s different. Tsviya Orenstein Kacen, VP of Marketing at Tambour, recommends playing with the tones between the wall and the door. If you want the wall and the door to appear as part of the same object, simply match their colors – this will create a unified and elegant look. If you’d like to highlight their intersection, you can choose shades that are close with varying levels of brightness, or a dark tone that complements the colors and materials of the home. Hallway design (credit: Maya Avgar)

Challenging proportions? Choose a design that suits them

Architect Adi Shaked asserts that even a challenging hallway can be beautiful. In cases of a short hallway with tight proportions, delicate, classic, and elegant doors can draw attention in the right direction. With zero-line doors – offering a clean and designed look – you can emphasize the handle in an unconventional way, completing the look with a discreet rug and balanced picture frames.

Thus, every hallway, even if it seems small or challenging, can become a focal point in the entire home. You just need to choose the right elements and adapt them to your style.