The most intriguing Honda electric car isn’t the one it’s building with Sony

While the majority of car manufacturers have already stormed into the electric world, lowered expectations, and mostly avoided risks, it seems Honda hasn’t fully decided where to place its bets in the high-stakes roulette game of the automotive industry. However, Honda understands two things very well: to maintain its status as the world’s largest engine manufacturer, it must include electric engines in its lineup, and it needs to distinguish itself from both domestic and Chinese competition.

Honda's first significant electric debut was the Prologue, essentially its version based on General Motors' Ultium electric platform. On the sidelines, there’s also the Honda e, a city electric car sold in Europe in limited quantities with a range of about 220 km, primarily aimed at avoiding hefty fines for exceeding the EU’s emissions targets—not exactly a market-conquering product. Honda's Afeela 1 (credit: Manufacturer's Website)

On the other end of the spectrum, Honda showcased its highly anticipated collaboration with Sony, the Afeela 1, at the CES technology exhibition in Las Vegas. This large electric sedan measures 4.9 meters in length with a 300 cm wheelbase and sports a design reminiscent of the Lucid Air, targeting the premium market. Like Tesla’s Model S in its early days, it’s aimed squarely at the upper tier of the segment.

The car features dual electric motors and all-wheel drive, delivering a combined output of 490 horsepower. Its declared range, under the relatively strict EPA standard, stands at 483 km, powered by a 91 kWh battery. However, if Tesla’s Model S is the benchmark, Honda falls short in range, power, and charging speed, which is limited to 150 kW at fast-charging stations. As befits a multimedia and communication systems provider, Sony ensures there are plenty of screens in the car (credit: Manufacturer's Website)

In the Honda-Sony partnership, Honda took charge of the vehicle and manufacturing, while Sony focused on software and multimedia systems, which are becoming increasingly central in today’s automotive products. The safety systems include around 40 sensors, including LiDAR, and the cabin features an array of screens—blind-spot displays, a digital dashboard, a large multimedia screen, augmented reality projections, and rear passenger screens. Naturally, the audio system is Sony-made, offering 360-degree surround sound and active noise cancellation.

The question of who will market the car in Israel—Meir, Honda’s official importer, or Isfar, Sony’s importer—remains unanswered, and neither company has clarified when or where the car will be available. For now, the car is only planned for sale in California (credit: Manufacturer's Website)

Still, this is a discussion about a distant prospect. For now, the car is only planned for sale in California, with initial deliveries set for 2026. Prices will range from $90,000 to $103,000, placing it firmly in the upper tier of the U.S. electric car market. It’s more expensive than the Mercedes EQE and base versions of Tesla’s Model S, which sell in Israel for over NIS 600,000. However, considering Honda’s recent pricing trends in Israel—such as the HR-V—it’s not entirely surprising. The SUV 0, it seems like they started designing it but went home early when they got to the rear (credit: Manufacturer's Website)

If the Afeela 1 feels like a distant possibility, Honda’s two concept cars, the Honda 0 Saloon and "0 SUV," are even further off. At least in the case of the Sedan, it’s the second appearance of a concept car that debuted last year. But as mentioned, Honda is taking its time. Production for these models is expected in 2026, with the crossover slated to arrive first.

Both models feature sharp lines, with the Sedan paying homage to Italian concept cars of the 1970s by Bertone, which inspired vehicles like the Lancia Stratos and Lamborghini Countach. The SUV, set to hit the market first, appears more "finished" in terms of exterior design, though its proportions, especially the compact rear, still need refining. Will autonomous driving be possible in the future? (credit: Manufacturer's Website)

According to Honda, the guiding principles behind these models are "thin, light, and smart," aiming to tackle one of the biggest challenges of electric cars: their weight, which significantly impacts range. Without providing concrete technical details, Honda focuses on its new operating system, "Asimo OS," named after its humanoid robot introduced 20 years ago at CES.

Honda states that the software will enable semi-autonomous driving in production versions. Initially, the cars will offer Level 3 autonomy on specific, adapted highways. Over-the-air (OTA) updates will allow Honda to upgrade the system as technology advances.

These three projects were underway long before the Honda-Nissan merger was announced. It will be interesting to see how they fit into the new partnership. Will we see Nissan and Infiniti versions of these models, or will the group prioritize promoting Nissan’s Ariya electric SUV and its counterparts?