Revealense welcomes Brigadier General (Res.) Dr. Yacov Benjo

The Israeli start-up company Revealense, which has developed an AI-based technological solution for analyzing human behavior in video footage using deep learning, has announced the appointment of Brigadier General (Res.) Dr. Yacov Benjo as the head of the company’s Defense division. Brigadier General (Res.) Dr. Yacov Benjo, who previously served as an advisor to the company's board, will now oversee the security division and manage operations with armies, governments, intelligence agencies, and defense industries.

Brigadier General (Res.) Yacov Benjo served in his last role as the head of the planning division of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). Prior to that, he held positions as the commander of the northern corps, the commander of the maneuvering array in the IDF Ground Forces, head of the Torah and Training Division in the Operations Directorate, commander of the "Geva" formation, and commander of Brigade 7. Yacov Benjo holds a doctorate from Bar-Ilan University.

Revealense’s technology offers in-depth capabilities for analyzing human behavior and is a critical component in improving the performance of security forces in fields such as training, intelligence, warning systems, and defense. The company's technology enables military and security organizations to use simulators for training, assess the resilience and combat readiness of soldiers, process intelligence information, control borders, identify hostile elements, and more. The technology is also used by medical corps as a diagnostic tool to identify trauma, mental resilience damage, depression, and tendencies for suicide.

Dov Donin, founder and CEO of Revealense, said: "The appointment of Dr. Benjo is another step in expanding the company’s activities in the defense sector, driven by the significant growth in activity and requests from security organizations worldwide seeking advanced solutions to address growing needs. The unique and rich knowledge and experience of Brigadier General (Res.) Dr. Yacov Benjo will serve as an important lever for our continued growth in the rapidly growing defense market, which is a strategic part of our company’s activities."

Revealense was founded in 2021 by Dov Donin, the company’s CEO, who assembled a team of experts in psychology, neuropsychology, mathematics, AI, computer vision, physics, and more. The company, which employs 10 people, operates as a bootstrap company with no external investor funding.

The illuminator system developed by the company analyzes the behavior of individuals filmed in videos (live or recorded) using artificial intelligence. For the first time in this field, the system can identify the precise context of the footage, such as: Open conversation, trust and authenticity of information, interrogation of a hostile party, mental state diagnosis – and it activates the appropriate algorithms for the specific situation.

The system generates a kind of mental DNA of the person filmed, enabling managers, researchers, and psychologists to make informed, accurate, and fair decisions about them. For the first time in this field, an additional neural network integrated into the system conducts a cross-referencing process of various parameters to verify findings, assess consistency, and calibrate results. This technology has been patented and solves problems found in other solutions on the market that only track a single metric or multiple metrics without cross-referencing them.