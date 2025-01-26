Ma'afe Ne'eman opens a new branch in Or Akiva with an investment of NIS 2 million

Ma'afe Ne'eman, the leading network in the pastry and dessert field in Israel, is opening its 64th branch in the city of Or Akiva. The new branch, with an investment of NIS 2 million, is located in the Big Complex and offers 140 square meters of fresh pastries, desserts, and coffee products with fast service. The branch is expected to enhance the shopping experience with modern design and a variety of products produced according to the network's vision.

Additionally, the chain plans to open 5 more branches in 2025 with a total investment of NIS 10 million. Ma'afe Ne'eman opens a new branch in Or Akiva (credit: Ma'afe Ne'eman Studio, official site)

Mimi Ne'eman Sheikh, one of the owners of the chain, noted that this is another step in making the chain's popular products more accessible to the public and the opening shot for investment in other cities across the country.

The Ma'afe Ne'eman chain began its journey in Jerusalem in 1944 with a stroller filled with pastries, with which Rabbi Baruch Ne'eman, the family patriarch, would roam the streets selling his excellent goods to passersby. Over the years, the stroller became a branch that replicated its success across the country, and today the chain has 64 branches.