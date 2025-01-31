Direct flights to the Israeli-friendly destination: Prices and full details

Starting from the end of April, Israelis will be able to fly directly to one of the most fascinating and emerging destinations in Europe, which is also considered one of Israel's biggest fans. Israir will operate a direct flight route from Tel Aviv to Vilnius, Lithuania, at an initial price of only $245. The flights will operate twice a week, on Sundays and Thursdays, starting from April 27. Israir's flights join those of the low-cost airline Wizz Air, and soon also Ryanair.

Lithuania, which has recently earned several international recognitions, offers travelers a winning combination of modern, vibrant cities alongside stunning nature. The country was ranked second in the world and first in Europe in Lonely Planet's list of recommended destinations for 2025, thanks to its impressive tourist sites, including the capital city Vilnius, the Curonian Spit, and the Hill of Crosses. Trakai - Between Vilnius and Kaunas (credit: Lithuanian Tourism Office)

The capital Vilnius, which has been crowned the green capital of Europe for 2025, boasts that over 60% of its area is covered by parks and forests. The city also enjoys significant culinary recognition, with four restaurants awarded the prestigious Michelin star and 26 other restaurants receiving recommendations from the guide.

In addition, Lithuania ranked first in the 2024 World Happiness Report for young people, with its capital attracting many young people due to a combination of rich cultural life and career opportunities. Israir airplane (credit: PR)

Expansion of Israir

Alongside the new route to Vilnius, Israir is expanding its operations to two more European destinations. Starting June 10, the airline will operate flights to Basel, Switzerland, on Tuesdays, with an initial price of $424. Simultaneously, a new route to Debrecen, Hungary, will be launched, operating twice a week starting April 24, with an initial price of $396.

"As part of listening to our customers' needs, we have chosen three destinations that combine different worlds," explains Hila Hermolin Ronen, Israir's VP of Marketing and Sales. "Basel serves as a base for trips to the Black Forest, Debrecen offers rich culture and spas, and Vilnius combines history with a vibrant urban atmosphere, including options for kosher keepers."