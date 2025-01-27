Ad 120 network announces grand reopening: The Tel Aviv residence undergoes a significant makeover

The Ad 120 network is launching a promotional campaign to celebrate the grand reopening of its Tel Aviv residence, showcasing the comprehensive and luxurious transformation of the complex. This impressive renovation, setting a new standard in Israel's senior housing sector, includes a complete redesign of the complex. The significant upgrades feature luxury apartments with panoramic views of Yarkon Park, shared spaces designed to international standards, and an innovative longevity center. The campaign will be rolled out extensively on television, print media, digital platforms, and social media.

At the heart of the renewed residence, which has just reopened, lies a holistic vision promoting an active lifestyle and longevity. This approach forms the cornerstone of every aspect of the revamped complex, from the design of the luxury apartments to the shared spaces and innovative enrichment activities. Every detail of the upgraded complex has been meticulously planned to support the three pillars of a fulfilling and happy life: high-quality living, vibrant social engagement, and optimal physical and mental well-being.

Within the renewed complex, the new apartments on the 8th and 9th floors, spanning 100 square meters, offer an unparalleled luxury living experience in the senior housing sector. Each apartment has been carefully designed to provide residents with the highest standard: fully equipped kitchens ideal for cooking and family hosting, spacious living rooms for entertaining friends, and balconies overlooking Tel Aviv's vibrant urban landscape.

AD 120 (credit: Renderings Courtesy of Ad 120)

To complete the luxurious living experience, the shared spaces in the renewed project are designed as a natural extension of private homes. These include an inviting café, a luxurious pool, and a rooftop with breathtaking views featuring intimate seating areas and an elegant wine bar. These spaces provide a natural setting for various social activities, including Israel's first ballroom dancing school tailored specifically for the senior community.

As an integral part of the comprehensive concept, an innovative longevity center has been established within the complex — the first of its kind in Israel — offering a range of activities to promote physical and cognitive health. The center includes a brain fitness gym equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, a Pilates reformer studio specially designed for seniors, and an advanced music room. The combination of these activities contributes to improving the residents' cognitive and physical abilities, playing a crucial role not only in their quality of life but also in their longevity.

Tomer Rosenberg, CEO of the Ad 120 senior housing network: "We are thrilled about the grand reopening of the complex, reflecting the significant growth momentum of our network. We are proud to lead the revolution in Israel's senior housing sector and offer our residents a living experience like no other in the country."