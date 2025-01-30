Leading runner Jimmy Gressier partners with Decathlon

KIPRUN, DECATHLON’s professional running brand, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with one of Europe’s leading middle- and long-distance runners, Jimmy Gressier. The collaboration will begin this year and continue until the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, with an option for extension. As part of the partnership, Gressier will serve as an official partner of KIPRUN, which will provide him with high-quality, innovative running gear. In turn, Gressier will contribute to the development of new running products for the brand.

Gressier, 27, born in France, gained global recognition by breaking records in 5 km and 10 km road races. He holds the European record for the 5 km road run, as well as several national titles, including French champion in the 5 km road race (2020 and 2023) and the 10 km road race (2022). Additionally, Gressier has claimed three individual titles in cross-country running in the under-23 category (2017-2019) and a silver medal in the senior category in 2021. His determination and pursuit of excellence have made him one of the most promising athletes in long-distance running.

The partnership with KIPRUN will support Gressier’s preparation for the Los Angeles Olympic Games over the coming years, helping him achieve new milestones on his journey to the top. In 2025, Gressier is expected to participate in several significant races, including the 5 km run at the John Terrier Classic in Boston in February, the 3 km race at The 117th Millrose Games in February in New York, and the European Road Running Championships in Leuven in April, the highlight of the year.

Through this collaboration, and thanks to Gressier’s involvement in developing innovative running products, KIPRUN continues to strive for innovation and performance enhancement. The brand aims to inspire runners worldwide, regardless of their professional level, by working with top talents in the industry.

Jimmy Gressier shared his thoughts on the new partnership: “I am deeply connected to my roots in northern France, so I immediately resonated with KIPRUN’s values. Partnering with DECATHLON’s running brand is an opportunity for me to contribute to the development of new products, work with meaningful values, and progress together toward success in the world of professional sports. I made this decision wholeheartedly, and I am excited to begin this journey with KIPRUN.”

Anthony Dollio, KIPRUN Manager at DECATHLON, added: “The partnership with Jimmy is, above all, a personal connection, a story of shared values—determination, generosity, boldness, and high performance. KIPRUN, DECATHLON Group’s leading running brand, has its roots in northern France but aspires to reach international heights, and Jimmy proudly represents our shared journey. We are very proud of this collaboration, which will undoubtedly open new horizons for all of us.”