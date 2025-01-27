It’s parve and vegan, but it’s also dessert

Vegan Desserts, Eden Desserts

The southern dessert company expands its sweet offerings with a much-needed and successful vegan line.

Eden Desserts' vegan series (NIS 6.90–7.90) currently includes three indulgences—malabi, crumb cake, and tiramisu—in personal packaging. The desserts, labeled vegan-friendly, are kosher and pareve but elevate these constraints into a surprisingly delightful experience. The malabi features red rose-flavored syrup, coconut, and crushed peanuts, staying true to indulgent traditions. The crumb cake sneaks in biscuit pieces and a subtle cheesy flavor, while the tiramisu delivers solid Italian flavors in its own way. Reduced-sugar drinks, Jafora (credit: Jafora Studio)

Reduced-Sugar Drinks, Jafora

The veteran beverage company kicks off the year with a cross-bottle initiative—fantastic news for ditching the red labels.

This maneuver isn’t just aesthetic, of course, but an intriguing effort to reduce sugar in popular and widely available brands like Tapuzina, Crystal, and Schweppes.

According to the company’s executives, the new recipes reflect a 50% reduction in sugar, with sweetening adjusted using fruit sugar (fructose), sucralose, and sometimes erythritol. Schweppes takes it a step further, launching two new flavors—citrus and oranges—that perfectly complement the winter with fresh tastes and refreshing pours. Pyramid collection, Lipton (credit: Lipton)

Pyramid Collection, Lipton

The global tea brand celebrates its special day—and the winter in general—with a new, excellent triangular edition.

This is a pyramid format well-known in the world of infusions and teabags, designed to "allow all the flavors and aromas to fully release into the water, achieving maximum extraction of taste and aroma for a rich and premium tea experience," as defined by Lipton.

The collection (NIS 15.90–19.90) includes six flavors: green tea with mint, green tea with lemon balm and lemon, chamomile infusion, ginger-lemon infusion, cinnamon-apple infusion, and Moroccan-style infusion. While these spatial and exceptional release capabilities may not stand out for the average tea drinker, the teas were undoubtedly good—approaching excellent—with well-balanced flavors and a cozy cup feel. What more could you ask for? Sonic cup, Feldman (credit: Feldman Studio)

Sonic Cup, Feldman

The veteran ice cream company connects to movie screens and the current craze for the blue hedgehog, launching a new kids’ dessert.

This surprise cup includes a Sonic figurine, joining Feldman’s popular Smurfs series. The top part features vanilla-flavored dairy ice cream with chocolate syrup, while the bottom offers collectible figures from Sonic’s world, like Eggman, Knuckles, and Shadow. Fans will know. Price: NIS 9.90–12.90.