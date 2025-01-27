An intriguing collaboration between a shower manufacturer and a German design house

Hansgrohe Germany, a global leader in the development and production of advanced shower products, faucets, and water systems, has been successfully collaborating with the renowned Stuttgart-based design studio Phoenix Design for over 30 years. This partnership has resulted in impressive product lines and groundbreaking innovations such as the Raindance shower system, which combines air and water, the Select system for quick and simple shower control, and countless other fascinating and unique solutions.

The constant factor in their success is a shared passion for water. The vitality of water is evident in all its cultural aspects, from self-purification to the “domestication” of water—its mindful and responsible use. This shared appreciation inspires their design ideas, ultimately shaping the form and functionality of the products.

The process is straightforward: in-depth technical discussions address the product's functionality, exploring questions like whether operation is intuitive enough or if the arrangement of control elements is optimal, along with numerous other parameters. Simultaneously, they examine user experience and sensation during showering. This includes how water interacts with the skin—whether it feels like gentle beads filled with air, sprays, prickles, softness, or delicacy. The list of possibilities is extensive. During the design phase, water is studied meticulously, unnecessary elements are removed, and every effort is made to create the optimal user experience.

The collaboration between Hansgrohe and Phoenix Design (credit: PR)

This fruitful collaboration also looks to the future. The current initiative focuses on integrating virtual and digital realities into the bathroom experience, aiming to create something akin to a “virtual tropical beach” for exciting new sensations. The transition from analog to digital in bathrooms began about 30 years ago. Recently, developments such as digital control of functions via smartphones or advanced tools like a “digital window” for bathrooms have been explored. For example, in cases where structural conditions prevent the installation of a real window, a virtual window using VR technology can offer an innovative solution.

Another important topic for the future is customization. The Hansgrohe-AXOR brand has always emphasized the concept of the “personal bathroom” and now offers collections ranging from classic to modern styles. With the AXOR MyEdition collection, designed by Phoenix Design, personalization has reached a new dimension. This modular faucet collection allows the upper surfaces to be customized with various panels—metallic PVD, wood, marble, or leather. Additionally, the brand offers 15 stunning finishes with AXOR FinishPlus technology.