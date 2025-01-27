The innovation center in Dimona launches

Spanning 13 dunams (approximately 5,000 square meters) and with an investment of around NIS 50 million, the Innovation Center in Dimona will be inaugurated next week. The center will serve as a hub for technological solutions in green industry and renewable energy, transforming the Negev region from an area characterized by traditional industries to one of advanced and technological industries.

The Darom Innovation Center focuses on solutions for green industry, ground robotics, hydrogen and alternative fuels, AI for industrial applications, and renewable energy—production, storage, and transport. The center acts as a "knowledge hub" that brings together experienced partners: government ministries, industrial companies, academic institutions, local authorities, and international corporations. It serves as a growth engine and knowledge center for technological innovation and quality employment development in the eastern Negev, making the region a focal point for the next generation of Israeli industry and technology. Its goal is not only to position the area as a leader in these fields regionally but also nationally and internationally.

According to Mayor Benny Biton, Deputy Chairman of Local Government and Chairman of the Eastern Negev Cluster Board, "In recent years, we have witnessed the immense global race and demand for technological solutions to address climate change. I believe that the breakthrough in renewable energy, which is gaining momentum alongside advanced industry, will come from here—from the Innovation Center in Dimona. From our city, bathed in sunshine and with ideal climate conditions, we can provide fertile ground for entrepreneurship and research in solar energy, green industries, hydrogen technologies, and various other solutions. From the Innovation Center, we will bring breakthroughs to Israel, including in the field of security—ensuring energy resilience and reducing our dependence on external energy sources." Mayor Biton adds, "The Innovation Center will also contribute to social mobility, encouraging young entrepreneurs to join the technological revolution and become part of the vision that Dimona will bring to the field."

Ran Sasson, CEO of the Darom Innovation Center, is considered one of the leading pioneers in the southern region. He developed an entrepreneurial ecosystem in Israel's periphery, particularly in the southern district, over 15 years ago. More than 200 startups have passed under his leadership. "Modernizing robotics, automation, and high-tech in industry will reduce environmental pollution and lead to skilled workforce training, higher productivity, and higher wages," he notes. "The advancements and maturation of technologies and advanced manufacturing methods are driving significant shifts in balancing competition based on workforce—which primarily occurs in manufacturing—and competition based on creating value and technological advantage, as seen in high-tech."