The world’s leading Ed-Tech venture fund, Owl Ventures, to invest $10 million in jotit

Owl Ventures, the world’s largest venture fund in the education technology (ed-tech) sector, will invest $10 million in the Israeli startup Jotit.

The fund manages approximately $1 billion in ed-tech investments, and this move represents a vote of confidence in Israel’s ed-tech industry. Jotit introduces "digital paper" to classrooms, enabling students and teachers to write in their own handwriting while simultaneously benefiting from both digital and traditional methods.

Jotit is already making a significant impact in schools across the United States by reducing administrative burdens and facilitating distraction-free learning. Features like advanced handwriting recognition, real-time collaboration tools, and customizable workflows deliver measurable results among students.

Another milestone recognizing the company’s power and importance is the selection by Google as one of the top 20 ed-tech companies worldwide. This week, in London, during the BETT exhibition (the largest and most important global ed-tech event), the closing event of Google’s program will take place. As part of the program, three companies were chosen to present "The Future of Education and AI" in Google’s area at the conference, and Jotit is one of them.

Striving to Empower Students

MindCET, a division of CET, invested in Jotit early on, leading to its success and connection with Owl Ventures.

MindCET explains that when an ed-tech company’s potential is identified, it receives comprehensive support, including tailored solutions, partnerships with other MindCET startups that foster mutual enrichment, pilot assistance, connections within the field, and collaboration with schools.

Dudu Bleicher, CEO and co-founder of Jotit, shared: "At Jotit, we strive to empower and educate students by fostering a distraction-free learning environment where handwriting takes center stage. The tremendous support from Owl Ventures and our esteemed investors is a powerful endorsement of our vision. Together, we will empower more educators to leverage technology to enhance learning and achieve better outcomes."

According to CET CEO, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Yossi Baidatz, who currently leads the CET and MindCET delegation to the BETT exhibition in London: "The investment by Owl Ventures in the Israeli Jotit company is significant and vital for the entire local industry, pushing it forward." Baidatz added: "This investment strengthens Israel's position in the global industry and will attract additional investors to the Israeli ed-tech sector. These days, CET and MindCET are representing Israel at the BETT exhibition, and Israel’s prominent role in the field is evident and appreciated. We firmly believe in the industry and in startups and technology companies, and we will continue to invest in the local ed-tech industry and provide them with all the support and resources needed for success in the future."