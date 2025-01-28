AllSaints enters the fragrance world: Launches a luxury collection in Israel

The London brand AllSaints is launching a unisex fragrance collection in Israel in collaboration with perfumer Gabriela Chelariu. The collection includes three scents: Shoreditch Leather, inspired by leather jackets; Ravaged Rose, blending rose with spices; and Sunset Riot Intense, featuring pepper and orange blossom. The recyclable bottles are available at AllSaints stores in Azrieli Sarona and Ayalon malls, and at Story chain stores.

Recommended price: NIS 380–430.

AllSaints 100ml Ravaged Rose Bottle and Carton (credit: PR abroad)

The "Master Chef" brand is introducing its first Dijon mustard in a squeeze bottle, offering precise and convenient pouring for sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, sauces, and salads. The new product joins the brand's existing mustard line, which includes smooth Dijon and Dijon mustard with grains in a jar. Certified kosher by Badatz Agudat Israel.

Recommended price: NIS 11.90.

Dijon mustard in a squeeze bottle (credit: PR)

Argania is launching the Lip Oil Mask series, enriched with natural ingredients such as shea butter, hyaluronic acid, coconut oil, and vitamin E. The series includes four shades: natural, cherry, peach, and bubblegum. Each product features a unique formula that provides deep hydration, protects against dryness and cracks, and gives lips a glossy appearance.

Recommended price: NIS 43.90.

ARGANIA LIP OIL MASK (credit: Tamuz)

Shaniv-Sassatech is launching a line of children’s care products in 3D bottles featuring beloved characters such as Superman, Batman, LOL, Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fireman Sam. The products include 2-in-1 shower gel and shampoo with a tear-free formula and gentle scents, specially designed for children’s skin. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Recommended price: NIS 15.90.

Shaniv-Sassatech (credit: PR)

Herbalife is introducing a new Vitamin and Mineral Complex with two dedicated formulas for men and women. Each formula contains 25 essential micronutrients, including vitamins A, C, D, B group, folic acid, magnesium, iron, zinc, and calcium. The women’s formula focuses on iron, calcium, and vitamins D and K, while the men’s formula emphasizes vitamin A for immune support and hormone production.

Recommended price: NIS 131.50.

Herbalife (credit: PR)

The brand JO-MO is launching Israel's first protein bars of their kind: vegan, sugar-free, and dairy-free, with low available carbohydrates and certified kosher by Badatz. The series includes three flavors: hazelnut butter with nut pieces, milk chocolate with hazelnuts, and peanut butter with cacao nibs. Each bar (60 grams) contains 20 grams of soy protein and is suitable for diabetics, vegans, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts.

Recommended price: NIS 14.90.

JO-MO (credit: PR)

Moroccanoil is launching a new scalp care collection, including a purifying scalp scrub, tonic water for scalp rejuvenation, and balancing shampoo and conditioner. The collection contains a therapeutic botanical blend with pomaria and Japanese swertia extracts, bioactive antioxidants, and argan oil to soothe the scalp and support healthy hair growth. The products come in eco-friendly packaging made from recycled or recyclable materials.

Recommended price: NIS 105–160.

Moroccanoil (credit: PR)

Lipton is launching the Lipton Pyramid series in honor of International Tea Day – a unique 3D tea bag design for maximum flavor and aroma extraction. The collection includes six flavors: green tea with mint, green tea with lemon balm, chamomile infusion, ginger-lemon infusion, cinnamon-apple infusion, and Moroccan-style infusion.

Recommended price: NIS 15.90–19.90.

Lipton Pyramid (credit: PR abroad)

Kérastase celebrates its 60th anniversary by relaunching the iconic Elixir Ultime hair oil in an innovative formula containing wild and French camellia, marula, and argan oils. Suitable for all hair types, the oil provides intense nourishment, flexibility, shine, and heat protection. The new eco-friendly bottle is refillable, made of 30% recycled glass, with refills made of 95% recycled plastic.

Recommended price: NIS 229.90 (NIS 172.90 for refills).

Kérastase (credit: PR abroad)

Nikol introduces new long nitrile gloves, providing maximum protection and preventing liquid penetration. The gloves are food-contact approved, feature grip dots on the fingers to prevent slipping, and are compatible with touch screens. They are powder-free, strong, and flexible, available in M and L sizes, and kosher certified by Badatz Eida Chareidis for year-round use, including Passover.

Recommended price: NIS 26.90.