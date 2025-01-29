The new deals and home items

Cook and Bake, the leading brand for cooking, baking, and hosting products, is proud to present the Roso Combo collection – cookware in colorful combinations that will transform your kitchen.

The Combo collection allows you to create mix-and-match combinations. Instead of buying a uniform set of pots or pans in a single color, you can dare to mix and match – a bit of every shade. By selecting different items and combining them wisely, you’ll get a unique and personalized cookware set.

The collection brings freshness to the kitchen with a variety of high-quality cookware – pots, pans, and sauté pans in different sizes. The innovative design incorporates three colors: blue, pink, and gray, allowing you to create a unique look that suits any style.

All items in the Roso Combo collection are made from high-quality materials, ensuring even heat distribution and perfect cooking. The advanced non-stick coating prevents food from sticking and makes cleaning easier. The collection brings the hot mix-and-match trend to the kitchen, turning every meal into a colorful and unique celebration.

The price range of the Combo collection by Cook and Bake is NIS 149 to NIS 719. To celebrate the launch, all products are offered at a 60% discount until January 31 or while supplies last.