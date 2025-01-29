External renovation and modern design elements: Hazahav Mall is transforming

Hazahav Mall in Rishon Lezion is launching an extensive project to renovate the building's facades and enhance the surrounding area. The total investment, amounting to approximately NIS 15 million, aims to give the mall an innovative and modern appearance, transforming it into an appealing and advanced center for leisure and shopping. As part of the project, the exterior facades, covering an area of about 3,400 square meters, will undergo renovations incorporating design elements such as large digital screens and new business logos. Additionally, the project will include extensive environmental development, featuring landscaped gardens, stylish seating areas, upgraded lighting, and other features to enhance the visitor experience.

The CEO of Hazahav Mall, Yossi Lagziel, stated: "The mall's facades will undergo significant renovation with modern designs that will highlight the mall's unique character and provide a visit experience that combines shopping, leisure, and enjoyment."

Spanning an area of 110,000 square meters, Hazahav Mall includes approximately 400 businesses and leading retail chains and is considered one of Israel's leading commercial centers. In 2024, it was ranked monthly by RIS as Israel's leading mall in sales per square meter. The mall is visited daily by approximately 25,000 people, with the number rising to about 40,000 during holiday periods. Furthermore, the mall offers approximately 2,500 parking spaces and maximum accessibility thanks to a convenient public transportation system.

The expected upgrade will not only improve the mall's appearance but also connect its various sections and strengthen its position as a leading shopping and entertainment destination in Israel.