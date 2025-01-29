Tamnoon chain opens its largest branch in Israel with a NIS 3M investment

The Tamnoon chain is opening its largest branch in Israel at Hof Hacarmel Mall, spanning an area of 1,100 square meters. Hof Hacarmel Mall is a shopping and entertainment complex owned by the Ofer Malls Group and the Ashdar Group.

The new branch, opening with an investment of about NIS 3M, reflects Tamnoon's strategic expansion trend of opening large branches alongside medium-sized stores in large population centers and successful street shops. The branch is expected to serve hundreds of thousands of customers in the Krayot, Acre, and surrounding areas, offering an upgraded shopping experience with a wide selection of clothing for women, men, and children, along with pajamas and accessories.

Haim Horesh, CEO of Hof Hacarmel Mall: "As part of the strategy for the largest outlet in Israel, we are working to introduce leading and sought-after brands at the most accessible and competitive prices. The management of Hof Hacarmel Mall is working diligently and continuously to create and maintain an accurate mix of leading international and local brands. Our goal is to provide the Israeli consumer with the ultimate shopping and entertainment experience. Every family can come to us and enjoy a wide range of brands at discounted prices."

The new Tamnoon branch at Hof Hacarmel Mall (credit: Official website, PR)

Baruch Reiner, CEO of Tamnoon chain: "The opening of the giant branch at 'Hof Hacarmel Mall Outlet' signifies our commitment to making high-quality, trendy, and accessible fashion available to every customer, in every region of the country. We are proud to continue developing with innovative and large branches that will offer our customers an advanced and diverse shopping experience."

This year, Tamnoon chain is celebrating 32 years of operation, with a nationwide network of about 75 branches and a history of significant contributions to the Israeli fashion world. The chain's changing collections continue to lead the trend of combining quality, fast fashion, trendiness, and affordable prices. Currently, the winter collection is on sale in stores, and the summer collection, with a special focus on this year's hot trends in the fashion world, will be launched soon.