How to Watch the NFL Playoffs in Israel: TV Channels & Streaming Options

For American football enthusiasts in Israel, the need to catch every thrilling moment of the NFL playoffs need not be a challenge, even with geographical distance and time differences. Whether one is an expatriate missing home or a local fan who has been swept by the American football bug, there are a number of ways to stay updated on the action.

Understanding Your Viewing Options

The NFL playoffs broadcasting in Israel has gradually improved, moving from delayed and poor internet streaming to today's vivid, real-time coverage through advanced technology and broadcasting rights.

Cable and Satellite Services

Partner TV, formerly Orange TV, has grown to become one of the key providers of NFL coverage in the country. It does have a sports package that encompasses channels featuring major NFL games, including playoff matches.

However, not all the games may be available live, considering scheduling conflicts and time zone differences. YES, another large Israeli television provider of sports channels, also broadcasts NFL games.

They usually provide Hebrew commentary, but some of the broadcasts retain the original English commentary as a secondary audio option—a feature very much appreciated by English-speaking viewers.

Streaming Services and Digital Platforms

The NFL Game Pass International offers comprehensive coverage for dedicated fans. This official streaming service covers all playoff games, including multi-angle cameras and instant replays. While the subscription rate may be expensive for casual viewers, serious fans often find the investment worth it, considering the depth of the coverage and added features.

Local sports streaming service Sports 5 has also acquired rights to air some NFL games, including key playoff ones. It provides both live and on-demand content, but it may not be as comprehensive for the playoffs as more specialized services.

Time Zone Considerations

With Israel being 7-10 hours ahead of U.S. time zones, depending on the location and daylight saving, timing can get dicey. Sunday night games in the U.S. often translate to early Monday morning viewing in Israel. This has given rise to a unique culture of NFL viewing parties at various sports bars in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, where fans show up for breakfast and football.

Technical Requirements and Tips

It is recommended that an online connection of at least 10 Mbps is used to ensure smooth streaming and an optimal viewing experience. Most viewers maintain it's comfortable for them to watch through a Smart TV and Casting rather than smaller ones.

Social and Cultural Aspects

The popularity of the NFL has created some fascinating cultural intersections in Israel. Sports bars like Mike's Place in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem have become unofficial headquarters for American football fans during the playoffs. Restaurants will often make special game-day menus featuring American classics, such as wings and burgers.

Language and Commentary Options

While Hebrew is available, many services offer dual-language options. NFL Game Pass provides original English commentary, while cable providers usually offer both Hebrew and English options. This dual-language availability has helped broaden the sport's appeal among both English-speaking expatriates and Hebrew-speaking locals.

Common Challenges and Solutions

Many viewers in Israel resort to workarounds to bypass regional restrictions. However, it is best to check the legality and terms of service for any streaming platform before using such tools.

Comparing Cost Options

Streaming services' monthly subscriptions cost from about ₪50-200, depending on the provider and package one selects. Cable and satellite packages that usually include NFL coverage come as part of broader sports packages; prices vary based on the provider and how many additional channels are included.

In Closing

For many, NFL playoff viewing in Israel involves a bit of premeditated planning and/or combining various means of viewing in order to achieve comprehensive coverage. Whether through traditional cable services, streaming platforms, or social viewing experiences, Israeli fans have increasingly reliable means by which to stay connected to American football's most exciting games.

This growing community of NFL enthusiasts in Israel creates a special culture of viewership across time zones, bringing together eclectic groups of fans bound together by their love of the game.

This article was written in cooperation with Preston Davis