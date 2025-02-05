Airfry flight takes off: Maximum flavor with minimum oil

In recent years, air fryers have become regular guests in the kitchens of families, home cooks, and food enthusiasts. Their ability to cook, fry, and bake quickly, cleanly, and more healthily has made them a preferred choice for many. With rising olive oil prices and the growing popularity of oil sprays, more and more people are realizing that it’s possible to enjoy fried food with much less oil – and still maintain great taste.

At "Olive Tree," they've risen to the challenge and created a new series of videos for air fryer recipes with a humorous and surprising twist.

The star of the series is none other than a fun flight attendant, who will guide you in each video on how to "fly" through a new recipe using the air fryer. The flight attendant will present the dishes with a playful wink and a smile, showing you just how simple it is to prepare tempting dishes – all with minimum oil and maximum flavor from "Olive Tree's" various oil sprays. And this time: the Greek pastry of the gods.

This is a Greek pastry, known as the "Pastry of the Gods," because no one can resist it. Filo dough is sprayed with olive oil, and a slice of feta cheese is hidden between the layers. The final twist comes after a quick bake – a beautiful drizzle of honey and thyme that turns every bite into something divine.

Don’t have an air fryer? Baking on turbo mode in a regular oven at 180°C until golden brown will yield a similar result.

Ingredients:

1 package of filo dough

250 grams of feta cheese

sliced thinly Canola or olive oil spray

honey

Fresh thyme

Instructions:

1. Lay out one sheet of filo dough and spray with oil.

2. Place another sheet of filo dough on top and spray it as well.

3. Divide the double sheet into two parts.

4. Place a slice of feta cheese in the center of each sheet and fold.

5. Place in a baking dish and spray with oil again.

6. Insert into the Air Fryer for about 20 minutes, until golden.

7. Serve with honey and fresh thyme leaves on top.

Ines Shilat Yanai, in collaboration with Olive Tree Oil