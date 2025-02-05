The best, easiest, most delicious: 3 patties recipes that always work

Everyone loves patties, and rightly so. The simplicity of enjoying a bite-sized dish without fussing over a large portion makes them a favorite among Israeli children everywhere, and adults need no further convincing.

That's why we've gathered three fantastic meatball recipes for a rainy day to warm your home and your heart.

Airy "Hedgehog" Patties

Airy ''Hedgehog'' Meatballs (credit: NIMROD SAUNDERS) Adding rice to the meat mixture gives these patties their wild and adorable hedgehog-like appearance after cooking, as well as their unique light texture.

This recipe is inspired by Persian cuisine, where the patties are cooked in a tangy sauce made of lemons and turmeric. This version, prepared in tomato sauce, is reminiscent of classic tomato soup with rice, a dish beloved by children.

Recipe for "Hedgehog" patties in Tomato Sauce

Vegan Lentil Patties in Tomato Sauce

Vegan Lentil Meatballs in Tomato Sauce (credit: NIMROD SAUNDERS) Who doesn’t love patties in tomato sauce? Vegans deserve their share too.

These patties, made by Orly Peli-Bronshtein, use black lentils. The method is similar to making falafel—soak the lentils just until softened, without cooking them, and then blend. This keeps the protein intact and allows it to bind the mixture. In other words, there’s no need for eggs or breadcrumbs, resulting in a delicious mixture open to all kinds of seasoning. The tomato and green bean sauce adds juiciness, flavor, and intrigue.

Recipe for Vegan Lentil patties in Tomato Sauce with Green Beans

Chicken and Corn Patties with Schnitzel Coating

Chicken and Corn Patties with Schnitzel Coating (credit: Alon Messika) No matter how much effort we put into cooking, kids often still crave frozen supermarket schnitzel or fast-food nuggets. Here's the homemade version to rival them—soft on the inside and golden-crispy on the outside, just the way everyone loves them, kids and adults alike.

Recipe for Chicken and Corn Patties with Schnitzel Coating

In collaboration with Sugat.