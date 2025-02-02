Correct intelligence: ChatGPT tips for the right answer

The vast spread of ChatGPT marks a multifaceted revolution in the world of communication and information. Millions of people who had little to no exposure to artificial intelligence were suddenly introduced to a user-friendly system that allows them to have discussions in natural language and receive clear and organized text in seconds. The excitement is especially noticeable among those who are not technology experts: Designers, lawyers, teachers, researchers, students, and others who wish to deepen their knowledge or optimize writing and decision-making processes. The mere fact that language models have become easy to operate signifies a deep technological shift: They no longer require complex programming skills, but are as accessible as a new mobile device that opens and starts functioning immediately.

That being said, it is important to emphasize that ChatGPT is not a person with awareness or independent intent. It is a mechanism based on statistical algorithms that try to predict the next word, relying on vast text examples. It does not "understand" ideas in the human sense, does not perform a moral judgment process, and cannot verify facts in the same way a human expert would. Moreover, the model is limited to the information it has learned up to a certain point, and according to public updates, some of the new information may not be available to it. Therefore, using it requires a critical approach and the ability to independently verify data. In academia, for example, there is no substitute for checking official sources or reading academic articles in depth, even if ChatGPT offers smart summaries or preliminary ideas.

Adding Context to Every Question

The effective way to start a conversation with ChatGPT is to provide it with context. Instead of asking a question like "What are the benefits of vegan nutrition?", it is better to explain to the model the framework in which the discussion is taking place. If the goal is to write an academic paper at a university or create text in a high linguistic register for a conference presentation on nutrition, it is important to specify that at the beginning of the prompt. This way, the model directs itself towards a more complex and accurate style. For example: "I need a detailed academic paper focusing on the health aspects of vegan nutrition, intended for a clinical dietitian audience." The more context you provide, the more tailored the response will be, and it will not veer into undesired speculative paths.

Follow-up Questions as a Sharpening Technique

One of the important ways to get precise and useful content from ChatGPT is by asking follow-up questions after the first response. If the initial answer is not detailed enough, you can ask for elaboration: "Please also mention the ecological implications of vegan nutrition and review current medical studies on the topic." Alternatively, if you feel the model is trying to cover several fronts simultaneously, you can clarify: "Focus only on the health implications and compare them with studies on the Mediterranean diet." Treat ChatGPT as a discussion partner that can be directed step by step toward the optimal output. This is an ongoing conversation, not a one-time request.

Controlling the Length of Responses

Sometimes the model responds with long bursts of text, and sometimes too briefly. To gain better control, it is recommended to specify the desired length in advance, for example: "Write a text of three paragraphs, but do not exceed 300 words." If you have uploaded a presentation and need a short description for each slide, you can request: "Summarize the main points in twenty words." While there is no absolute guarantee that the model will be precise in word count, it will generally try to stay close to the request. Using length instructions repeatedly will help you focus and prevent answers from becoming too scattered or too condensed.

Reusing a Prompt for Style Changes

ChatGPT's creativity can contribute greatly to a wide variety of purposes. If you receive a text from it in a professional tone, but now want to package the same idea in a new or lighter style, you can write: "Please repeat the answer, but now in the style suitable for an article in a popular daily newspaper, using short and punchy sentences." This way, you can produce several versions of the same idea and choose between them according to your target audience. In academia, for example, you can convert a text intended for advanced students into one suitable for beginners, or vice versa.

Verifying Information and Criticism

Although ChatGPT may provide impressive answers, it is important to remember that some of them might be outdated or completely incorrect, especially in dynamic fields such as medicine, technology, or social sciences. Therefore, it is advisable to check the information it provides against reliable external sources, such as academic article databases, current research literature, or human experts. This is especially important when you want to publish information in professional forums or submit academic assignments that will impact your evaluation. If you receive numerical data, ask for references or state: "Do you have citations for the studies you are mentioning?" You will often find that the model is unable to cite a specific study or relies on general sources. This is a drawback but also a reminder that it is always advisable to check and verify.

Using It as a Brainstorming Tool

ChatGPT is not just a tool for creating finished texts; it is also a useful "idea engine." If you are examining an idea for a new chapter in your thesis, looking for a new research angle, or want to invent a short story, you can present an initial idea and ask the system to develop it further: "I have an idea for a historical novella set in 19th century France, can you suggest supporting characters and a secondary plot to add interest?" Even if the answers are not perfect, they can inspire original development directions.

Defining Boundaries and Limitations

If you want to save time and avoid unnecessary drift, it is wise to set boundaries for the question. You can write: "Please focus only on developments in the field of artificial intelligence technology in the past year, without touching on the legal aspects or elaborating on tracking apps." This will make the response more focused and prevent irrelevant mentions. In other words, if you allow the model to "jump" to any related field, it might produce a long response that strays from what you really need.

Formulating the Perfect Prompt

An interesting technique is to ask ChatGPT to propose the question that will yield the best answer. "Please formulate an ideal prompt that will enable you to provide an accurate and comprehensive article on the topic of old age and healthy nutrition." This approach fosters collaboration, where you rely on the model's ability to refine the question. You do not lose control—you ultimately decide whether to use the suggested prompt, but sometimes the ideas received enrich the query and reduce the chance of misunderstandings.

Temperature Tip: Controlling the Level of Creativity

The "temperature" measure is an important parameter that allows you to influence the level of creativity in ChatGPT. A low temperature, around 0.1 or 0.2, makes the system stick to more conservative and well-known answers, so it is less likely to veer into unusual ideas or expressions. This approach is suitable when you need official, accurate information or writing focused on scientific and reliable explanations. On the other hand, a higher temperature, closer to 1, encourages the system to "allow" itself to offer creative solutions, amusing metaphors, or unexpected directions. If you need help brainstorming, writing a fictional script, or preparing unique marketing content, raising the temperature can open up a wide range of possibilities. Consider the temperature level according to the field of discussion: For a project requiring accuracy and authority, it is better to maintain a higher level of conservatism, while for literary or conceptual writing, it is advisable to experiment with higher temperatures to the appropriate extent.

Possible Mistakes and Language Deceptions

Artificial intelligence may make mistakes due to being based on a data corpus that is not necessarily up-to-date or accurate in terms of time and place. Although ChatGPT produces impressive answers, they do not always rely on proven evidence or verified facts. Since the model itself is incapable of exercising human judgment or critically verifying its content, users are obliged to independently check every claim. In this context, the precision of the prompt plays a crucial role because clear instructions and specific requirements can prevent some of the language and content errors that sometimes appear in the model's responses.

Additionally, remember that artificial intelligence does not understand sarcasm, innuendos, or deep cultural contexts the same way humans do. The model's last update date significantly affects the relevance of the responses it provides, and the gap between its current version and actual events happening in the world may lead to irrelevant answers. These aspects illustrate why it is so important to define questions precisely, provide clear background, and sometimes emphasize new changes required in the answer. This way, you can minimize inaccuracies and make ChatGPT a more reliable tool for various purposes, from academic writing to developing marketing ideas.