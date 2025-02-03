Apple unveils major update for its operating system with key innovations

Apple has launched iOS 18.3, a significant update for the operating system of iPhone devices, offering numerous innovations for users, with an emphasis on enhancements in the fields of artificial intelligence and visual intelligence.

One of the standout features in the update is changes to the notification summary mechanism, which allows users to receive a summary of consolidated notifications from various apps. Following a complaint from the BBC about an incorrect summary generated for a news headline, Apple decided to temporarily disable summaries for news and entertainment apps until the functionality is improved. Users who chose to enable this feature will receive an update when the feature is restored.

Apple announced that devices supporting Apple Intelligence, including the iPhone 15 Pro and more advanced iPhones, as well as iPads and Macs with the Apple Silicon M1 chip or higher, will automatically activate this feature by default.

The iOS 18.3 update brings new capabilities in the field of visual intelligence, allowing for faster and more advanced operations. Among the notable features is the addition of events to the calendar directly from posters or flyers: Users can now take a photo of an event poster or flyer, and the system will recognize the information and allow the event to be added directly to the Calendar app.

Another feature provides users with an innovative tool for quick identification of plants and animals through the camera, especially suitable for nature enthusiasts, travelers, and gardeners. Artificial Intelligence on iPhone: Animal and Object Recognition (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

To help users distinguish between notification summaries and regular notifications, Apple decided to display notification summaries in an italicized text format. Additionally, advanced management options have been added, allowing users to control notification summaries directly from the lock screen, providing a convenient and personalized user experience.

Alongside the iPhone update, Apple launched macOS 15.3 for Macs, which includes support for a new feature called Genmoji. This feature allows users to personalize emojis, adding an additional layer of personal expression. Mac computers also received adjustments to the notification summary mechanism, similar to the changes in iOS.

iPhone users can download the iOS 18.3 update by going to "Settings," then "General," and selecting "Software Update." The update is available for all supported devices.