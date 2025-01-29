40 years of Dorin Frankfurt’s fashion unveiled in a one-time sale

In an emotional tribute to the Israeli fashion world, designer Dorin Frankfurt, a cornerstone of blue-and-white fashion for 40 years, is opening her design archive for a special sale. Two years after her decision to gradually close her factory and brand stores, Frankfurt, 71, is offering a unique opportunity to purchase historical items from her acclaimed fashion collections. Dorin Frankfurt - Archive Sale (credit: COURTESY MIKI KRATSMAN)

The renowned designer, one of the most prominent names in Israeli fashion, is presenting her rare design archives for a one-time sale. Following enthusiastic feedback from the public, Frankfurt will offer unique samples from the years 1983–2022, alongside the launch of her major exhibition at the Ashdod Museum. Dorin Frankfurt - Archive Sale (credit: AMIT ISRAELI)

The sale will feature exclusive collectible items that have been preserved in excellent condition and never worn. Aiming to give these items a new life and allow customers to enjoy them, Frankfurt has set special prices ranging from just NIS 100 to NIS 800.

Dorin Frankfurt - Archive Sale (credit: AMIT GOSHER)

The sale will take place in collaboration with Elad Hoffman, a well-known vintage collector, at his store on 12 HaShuk Street, for only three days:

Wednesday, January 29: 11:00–19:00

Thursday, January 30: 11:00–19:00

Friday, January 31: 10:00–15:00

This is a unique and final opportunity to purchase historical pieces from Dorin Frankfurt's beloved collections at especially affordable prices.