40 years of Dorin Frankfurt’s fashion unveiled in a one-time sale

In an emotional tribute to the Israeli fashion world, designer Dorin Frankfurt, a cornerstone of blue-and-white fashion for 40 years, is opening her design archive for a special sale. Two years after her decision to gradually close her factory and brand stores, Frankfurt, 71, is offering a unique opportunity to purchase historical items from her acclaimed fashion collections.
The renowned designer, one of the most prominent names in Israeli fashion, is presenting her rare design archives for a one-time sale. Following enthusiastic feedback from the public, Frankfurt will offer unique samples from the years 1983–2022, alongside the launch of her major exhibition at the Ashdod Museum.
The sale will feature exclusive collectible items that have been preserved in excellent condition and never worn. Aiming to give these items a new life and allow customers to enjoy them, Frankfurt has set special prices ranging from just NIS 100 to NIS 800.
The sale will take place in collaboration with Elad Hoffman, a well-known vintage collector, at his store on 12 HaShuk Street, for only three days:
- Wednesday, January 29: 11:00–19:00
- Thursday, January 30: 11:00–19:00
- Friday, January 31: 10:00–15:00
This is a unique and final opportunity to purchase historical pieces from Dorin Frankfurt's beloved collections at especially affordable prices.