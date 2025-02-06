The big hit from Papa John’s has arrived – and the hype is justified

Papadias, Papa John’s

The excellent pizza chain continues to introduce global hits to a relatively small local market, now bringing the Papadias to Israel.

This is a clever mash-up of pizza and quesadilla – the natural and inevitable evolution of their outstanding base: the dough, of course.

Here, in a slightly thinner and crispier version than usual, the dough functions not as a tray but as a folded sandwich packed with what can only be described as a delicious, messy, and indulgent combination of meat, cheese, vegetables, and sauces – all wrapped in golden-brown dough. This requires hands, forks, and definitely an extra supply of napkins.

The launch includes four Papadias versions, all served in a format of two large, shareable portions:

Mediterranean (pizza sauce, red onion, Kalamata olives, Bulgarian cheese cubes, and mozzarella).

Philly Steak (ranch sauce, sirloin slices, green pepper, white onion, and mozzarella), delivering a spicy, bold, and stretchy meat-cheese experience.

New York (ranch sauce, caramelized onion jam, chicken sausage, beef sausage, and mozzarella), a fantastic creation with a great mix of sausages in the madness.

Artichoke Gold (ranch sauce, Kalamata olive tapenade, artichoke, Bulgarian cheese, confit garlic, and a blend of five Italian cheeses), which somehow outshines the rest with its bold, spicy, and well-balanced mix.

Price: NIS 44.90. Papadias, Papa John’s (credit: AMIR MENACHEM)

Minimelts Ice Cream Balls

The viral experience of this colorful ice cream brand is expanding into supermarket freezers – and that’s a good thing.

These 72-gram Minimelts packs (priced between NIS 16.90-19.90) are designed for social media and sweet story content, available in cherry sorbet, kiwi, coconut, strawberry, and mango flavors.

The real excitement is in the format itself – frozen, fun little spheres that are soft and melt-in-your-mouth, finally providing a playground for home experiments. They work great on yogurt, in flavor mixes, and as an extra indulgence for desserts and sweet dishes. Minimelts ice cream balls (credit: minimelts)

Canned Corn and Legumes, Sugat

The local food giant is expanding its catalog and entering the ready-to-eat canned food category for the first time.

The local food giant is expanding its catalog and entering the ready-to-eat canned food category for the first time.

This move seems completely natural, leveraging Sugat's proven expertise. The new line includes canned corn (with and without added sugar), chickpeas, green lentils, white beans, red beans, and pinto beans.

The cans (400g for legumes, 340-400g for corn, plus a three-pack of 185g cans) promise “optimal preservation” – and they deliver, making a quick leap into winter stews (especially the beans), enhancing a more elaborate salad, fitting into soups, or simply being enjoyed straight from the can with a spoon – because there’s no better way to devour corn, right? Canned corn and legumes, Sugat (credit: Sugat)

Milano Salami, Yehiam Delicacies

The Israeli meat company is expanding its offerings with a new addition to its already extensive catalog.

Introducing Milano Salami, joining the global Collection series from Yehiam Delicacies, available in a 125g packaged version, deli-sliced by weight, and as a whole 250g unit.

This beef salami is processed and fermented in classic Italian style, with bold seasoning, delivering a rich, meaty bite that works just as well straight from the package, inside a high-quality sandwich, or as part of omelet, shakshuka, and winter stew recipes.

Price: NIS 26.90 for 125g sliced, NIS 29.90 for a 250g whole salami. Milano Salami, Yehiam Delicacies (credit: Hagit Birnbaum)

Protein Bars, JO-MO

The booming sports nutrition market gets another boost with the launch of an intriguing new local brand.

JO-MO’s protein bars contain 20g of protein per 60g bar and are dairy-free. They are sweetened with stevia and monk fruit (less than 0.5g of sugar per bar), carry strict kosher certification (Badatz HaEdah HaChareidis), are vegan-certified, and are low in net carbs (up to 2.1g per bar).

The line currently offers three flavors in a single-bar format:

Hazelnut butter with hazelnut pieces – fantastic.

Milk chocolate with hazelnuts – indulgent.

Peanut butter with cocoa nibs – a sweet-bitter combination that won this round.

These bars are geared toward athletes, lactose-free consumers, keto dieters, and label-readers who scrutinize every ingredient.

Price: NIS 14.90 per bar. Protein Bars, JO-MO (credit: JO-MO)

Functional Shots, Tnuva

The Israeli dairy giant expands its functional beverage line with an intriguing double launch.

Introducing Collagen Boost and Extra Turmeric Boost with Black Pepper, part of the Tnuva+ functional shot brand—small 100ml bottles designed for daily wellness.

The new shots, like their predecessors, are plant-based and produced in Spain, offering 3,500mg of hydrolyzed collagen protein (in the Collagen Boost) and a potent combination of black pepper and turmeric (equivalent to two teaspoons of fresh root juice).

The flavors are well-balanced and not overpowering, but this series isn’t just about taste—it’s about lifestyle and self-improvement, encouraging frequent, daily use for optimal results. As a first step, it’s definitely promising—after that, it’s all about your commitment and consistency.