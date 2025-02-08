Dr. Maya Rosman: Popcorn – how to make it tasty without calories and fat

Watching a movie in the theater is a fun experience, and watching a movie with popcorn is a perfect experience. However, this delicious and addictive snack isn't always as innocent as it seems.

Did you know that movie theater popcorn contains high amounts of calories, fat, and salt? A small serving of movie theater popcorn can have at least 500 calories due to added oil (which is often of low quality). The large serving contains around 1,000 calories.

Popcorn is made from a special type of corn that pops when heated, and as a snack, it has quite a few benefits. In fact, the earliest documented popcorn dates back to around 3,600 BCE.

In 1912, popcorn started being sold in movie theaters, and its popularity grew mainly because it was cheap and accessible even during tough economic times.

The Health Benefits of Popcorn

• Popcorn is a whole grain that contains minerals, vitamins, and dietary fiber, which remain intact even after heating. A serving of popcorn without added oil or salt has relatively few calories and can be part of a healthy diet.

• A study published in Antioxidants found that popcorn is rich in dietary fiber, which contributes to a feeling of fullness and aids digestion.

• A single serving of popcorn made in a dedicated oil-free appliance provides about 3.5 grams of dietary fiber, which accounts for approximately 14% of the recommended daily intake.

Making Popcorn at Home: Healthy, Affordable, and Better for Dieting

The main issue with popcorn is the added oil. However, at home, you can control the amount of oil, and if you use special microwave popcorn makers that require no oil, you get a low-calorie snack. Three cups of popcorn contain only about 120 calories, making it a suitable snack for most diets.

There are dedicated devices for making oil-free popcorn in the microwave, such as:

1. Collapsible Silicone Bowls: These bowls allow you to make popcorn in the microwave by heating the corn kernels alone, without needing oil. The device is easy to use and convenient to store. I bought mine on Amazon for about 40 shekels, and it's excellent.

2. Hot Air Popcorn Makers: These devices use hot air technology to pop the corn kernels. They completely eliminate the need for oil and produce crispy popcorn in minutes. I had one when my kids were little—it was like an entertaining game to watch the popcorn pop out of the machine, not always landing in the bowl!

Seasoning Tip: There are special popcorn seasoning blends such as cheddar and garlic, parmesan and onion, spicy or sweet, with caramel or salt. These take popcorn to an unbelievable level, and some are available without added calories. You can buy them online from abroad.

In Conclusion

When made correctly, popcorn can be a healthy, tasty, and satisfying snack. Since it's possible to prepare popcorn at home without oil, you can enjoy it as part of a balanced diet—even while losing weight.

