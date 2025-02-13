Putting the Galilee at the center: The new wines from Recanati Winery

Recanati Winery, which relocated to a new facility in the Dalton Industrial Zone before the war, continued operating during the war in the north under challenging conditions, without guests to enjoy its well-designed visitor center.

After a 14-month delay from the originally planned opening in October 2023, visitors can now take a tour and enjoy wine tastings at the winery's visitor center, overlooking the breathtaking Galilean landscape. Among the wines available to visitors are those from the new 'Galilee Vineyards' series, intended for restaurants and wine shops.

The winery, which produces approximately 1.5 million bottles of wine per year, has recently been divided into two branches, reflecting a trend seen in other commercial Israeli wineries. The first is 'Recanati,' which includes the basic series, and the second is Atelier by Recanati, which focuses on boutique and artisanal production, making up about 25% of the winery's total output.

The new winery, chosen for its proximity to vineyards in the Galilee and Golan, spans 5,700 square meters on a 15-dunam plot. It is surrounded by a row of old olive trees, with a small vineyard planted nearby. The winery's terrace offers a sweeping view of the Hula Valley, Mount Hermon, and southern Lebanon. Recanati Winery, the impressive wine library (credit: AVIV KORT)

Galilean Aesthetics

At the beginning of 2023, I visited the winery when the visitor center was still in its early stages. I planned to return for its official opening in late October, but then the world turned upside down.

Now that the north has become accessible again, it is finally time for the long-awaited visit. The winery’s visitor center was built with an investment of tens of millions of shekels in a classic design, offering a combination of wine, culinary experiences, and aesthetics against the backdrop of the Galilean scenery.

Visitors can enjoy a guided tour to learn about the winemaking process, from fermentation tanks to the barrel cellar, followed by a guided tasting and a visit to the impressive wine library. There is also a private room available for groups, intimate events, and premium gatherings. Recanati Winery, the barrel cellar (credit: Walla System / Mira Eitan)

Tasting Routes

Recanati Winery’s new visitor center offers two tasting routes. The first includes four different wines from the selection, featuring wines from the Galilee Vineyards series, Carignan Young Vines, or Colombard Tel Phares Vineyard. Price: NIS 60.

The second route offers wines from the Special Reserve series and single-vineyard wines. For an additional fee, bread and cheeses from local producers are served alongside the wines, accompanied by Galilean spreads and dips. Price: NIS 90.

Location: Dalton Industrial Zone

Opening Hours: Sunday–Thursday: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Friday: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Details and Reservations: Phone - 04-6222288 Recanati Winery’s visitor center (credit: AVIV KORT)

A New Home, A New Series

The Galilee Vineyards series features varietal wines made from grapes planted in vineyard plots throughout the Galilee (and a little in the Golan Heights, but who’s counting?).

These wines include both classic grape varieties and Mediterranean varieties, reflecting the winery’s philosophy of elegance, freshness, and terroir expression. The series is intended for sale in restaurants and wine shops, priced at NIS 70.

Recanati Winery, Galilee Vineyards, Sauvignon Blanc 2023

The Sauvignon Blanc grapes come from old vines in the Ben Zimra Vineyard in the Upper Galilee and the Tel Phares Vineyard in the Golan Heights. This wine has refreshing aromas of grapefruit, subtle bitterness, delicate acidity, and pleasant floral notes.

Recanati Winery, Galilee Vineyards, Chardonnay 2023

The wine was aged for eight months on the lees in large barrels and stainless steel tanks. It features citrus aromas wrapped in delicate oak, with a pleasant and rich fruit presence on the palate.

Recanati Winery, Galilee Vineyards, Syrah 2023

A free-run juice from Galilean Syrah grapes, aged for six months in French oak barrels, resulting in a wine with characteristic aromas of wildflowers, lavender, and a pleasant spiciness. The Galilee Vineyards series (credit: PR)

Recanati Winery, Galilee Vineyards, Merlot 2023

Galilean Merlot grapes, aged in French oak barrels, produced a rich and impressive Merlot with aromas of cherries and plums, pleasant Galilean spices, and a delicate oak presence. Excellent value for money.

Recanati Winery, Galilee Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon 2023

Aged for eight months in French oak barrels, this wine offers aromas of dark and purple fruits with Mediterranean spices, and a smooth, silky texture on the palate.

Recanati Winery, Galilee Vineyards, Petite Sirah 2023

The highlight of the tasting. This wine, aged for six months in French oak, features deep, lingering aromas of purple and black berries, plums, Mediterranean spices, a captivating mouthfeel, and a pleasant finish that leaves you wanting more. Excellent value for money.