What a delightful meal: Freekeh stew with fish fillet

Chef Itai Dagan shares a recipe for freekeh (frik), that marvelous smoked wheat with a unique flavor. Here, he pairs it with a protein-rich sea bass fillet. However, if you're not a fan of fish or find chicken more accessible, you can easily substitute it with chicken thigh fillet or chicken breast.

Ingredients:

For the fish fillet:

2 large onions, finely diced

5 tablespoons canola oil

1 teaspoon salt

A handful of parsley

Juice of half a lemon

2 tablespoons olive oil

Sea salt

Sea bass fillet Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

For the freekeh:

1 cup freekeh

1.5–2 cups boiling water

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

Freekeh stew with fish fillet (credit: NIMROD SAUNDERS) Preparation:

1. Sauté the freekeh with the oil in a pot for 2 minutes, then add the boiling water and salt.

2. Cook with the lid closed until the freekeh is fully cooked yet slightly chewy (al dente). If more water is needed, add some after 15–20 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, sauté the onions in a pan with canola oil and salt until golden.

4. Finely chop the parsley and mix it with half a teaspoon of salt, the juice of half a lemon, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and coarse sea salt.

5. Heat a non-stick pan to very high heat. Salt and pepper both the skin and flesh of the fillet, then brush it with olive oil. Place it in the pan skin-side down and press on it for 15 seconds to ensure the skin turns crispy.

6. Flip the fish and sear it until the flesh turns white.

7. Once the onions and freekeh are ready, mix them together with the parsley. Serve with the fish.

Itai Dagan, in collaboration with Sugat.