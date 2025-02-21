Oat drink without sugar substitutes or sweeteners

The new drink offers an alternative for those looking to reduce their sugar intake and is also ideal for those seeking a lactose-free milk substitute. Additionally, it is vegan, environmentally friendly, and multi-purpose, making it suitable for drinking, cooking, baking, or coffee.

The drink is made from oats and water, with added calcium, vitamins B2, D2, and B12, offering a creamy and pleasant texture. It has a long shelf life and can be stored at room temperature until opened. After opening, it should be kept refrigerated.

Oats, which are natural and nutritious, position themselves as an excellent substitute for dairy products in any use.

Price: NIS 13-19.50

Where: Available in supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide.