ChatGPT continues to upgrade its capabilities – how will it affect you?

ChatGPT continues to enhance its capabilities in the ongoing competition with Google and Russia’s DeepSeek. OpenAI has now announced a 25% increase in memory capacity for Pro, Plus, and Team users. This significant upgrade will allow the system to retain information more efficiently over time, providing a more personalized user experience.

Unlike the standard ChatGPT model, which mainly operates through separate conversations without retaining past context, the expanded memory enables the system to remember important user details and use them to provide more relevant responses in the future. With this 25% increase, users can expect improved memory that allows ChatGPT to be more tailored to their needs, learn about them faster, and retain additional details over time.

The latest upgrade is part of an ongoing battle between OpenAI and Google, which is striving to strengthen its Gemini model against ChatGPT’s market dominance. Just yesterday, OpenAI announced one of its most significant innovations – an open search engine that enables ChatGPT to browse the internet directly and provide real-time results. This marks a dramatic improvement compared to the previous version, which primarily relied on pre-trained knowledge.

ChatGPT. Expanded Memory (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Meanwhile, the company has improved the chatbot’s auto-completion mechanism, upgraded integration with external applications, and introduced real-time image generation with more advanced models. The goal is to transform ChatGPT from a simple text-based conversation tool into a multi-functional platform that combines information retrieval, content creation, and data analysis.

The memory upgrade, along with these new capabilities, makes ChatGPT a smarter and more efficient tool, bringing OpenAI closer to its goal of creating the ultimate digital assistant. With Google continuing to develop Gemini and Russia’s DeepSeek posing a growing challenge to both, the competition is heating up—and we, the users, stand to benefit from these cutting-edge technological advancements.