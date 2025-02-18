We tasted the new and indulgent products

Volcano Pizza, Domino’s Pizza

A successful summer launch naturally led the pizza giant to think about the next step—taking things up a notch and making them even more indulgent.

The result is two new additions to Domino’s Pizza’s Volcano series, highlighting Rosa and Cacio e Pepe (in addition to the original Cheddar version).

The trays (NIS 82.90, or as part of a meal with a family pizza for NIS 132) follow the same construction—pizza, of course, since that’s what we’re all here for, with a built-in dip that goes into the oven together with it, bubbling its way through the box until it reaches your home.

The natural course of action is to tear and dip, and in practice, the experience stays true to that—creating dripping, creamy combinations, both crispy and comforting. The Rosa (mozzarella, parmesan, tomatoes, basil, cream) leans towards classic Italian flavors, while the Cacio e Pepe (mozzarella, parmesan, black pepper, cream) attempts—and succeeds—to add a little kick to the table. Overall, we’ll take more of these. A lot more. Doritos X Mexicana Box (credit: Muli Naim)

Doritos X Mexicana Box

A wintery yet fiery collaboration between the food giant and the Mexican food chain has resulted in a crispy and indulgent deal, available for a limited time only.

The Doritos and Mexicana box naturally relies on the combination of the popular snack with the chain’s menu hits—whether as an added crunch layer, as a snack to munch on alongside, or as a mix of everything, which is obviously the best way.

It’s meant for two diners (hungry ones, it’s a big meal) and includes chicken wings coated in Doritos crumbs, chicken fillet pieces coated in Doritos crumbs, nachos made from corn tortillas, fried potato wedges (not coated, but excellent), a bag of Doritos, and a complementary selection of six sauces and salsas (Chilpeno, Chipotle, Cilantro Aioli, Chipotle Aioli, Chipotle-Barbecue, and a fantastic Mango Salsa). Price: NIS 149 in-store, NIS 159 for delivery, with a 50% discount for soldiers in uniform (dining in). Flavored Popcorn, Popcoland (credit: Popcoland)

Flavored Popcorn, Popcoland

The lively brand founded by Maoz Raam over 15 years ago as colorful mall kiosks is now making the most natural move—entering supermarket snack shelves with its “Popcorns” series.

This move, surprisingly not made sooner, aligns perfectly with the global popcorn trend and currently includes six 50-gram bag varieties—Sea Salt for a more classic taste, Strawberry for the complete opposite, excellent Salted Caramel that’s not overly sweet, Cheese (which disappeared even faster than the others), Spiced Grill, and Trashy Sour Cream & Onion—in the tastiest way possible. The concept works, with a built-in twist in every bag, and the popcorn itself is not fried, gluten-free, vegan, and overall well-executed down to the last bite. Homemade Sauces and Spreads, Tamara (credit: Studio Olympia)

Homemade Sauces and Spreads, Tamara

The veteran company—three decades of sauces and spreads and still going—expands its offerings and characteristics with its first homemade series.

This move, a result of its collaboration with Marina Mushrooms, brings Tamara’s sauces into homes after traditionally focusing on the restaurant and hotel market. The blue series includes spreads like Zhug, Pesto, Harissa, and Tapenade, along with a quartet of sauces—Mint Vinaigrette that works great for reviving homemade salads, a charming Caesar that upgrades school sandwiches and toasts, Citrus Vinaigrette that fits well with chicken and meat dishes, and an “Israeli Salad Dressing”—quick and versatile. NIS Price: 14.90. Oat Capsules, Elite Coffee (credit: Strauss Studio)

Oat Capsules, Elite Coffee

An original initiative by the local coffee company has resulted in an interesting solution for those reducing or avoiding dairy—claimed to be the first of its kind in the world.

These are capsules containing oat-based drinks with no coffee, designed to be poured as a complementary addition to your cup in places where milk and its alternatives are limited or unavailable. It’s smart, it’s even a little cheeky, and it’s mainly attentive to the needs of drinkers—making it quite the hit. Bananit, Guri (credit: Guri)

Bananit, Guri

The major distribution company is bringing a collective nostalgic treat to Israel in the form of a childhood favorite that all of us—meaning the grown-ups among us—grew up on.

Bananit, or by its official Austrian name Schoko-Bananen, is returning to the shelves in 150-gram and 300-gram packages (priced at NIS 12.90–22.90), once again offering a chocolate-covered banana cream-filled treat. The experience is purely childhood nostalgia in the best way, the aroma is prominent and delightful, and the recommendation to freeze it before eating? Absolutely spot-on.