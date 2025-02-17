Purim 2025: SACARA to open three concept stores with holiday makeup

The SACARA chain is opening three concept stores dedicated to Purim, which will operate until the end of March at the Ofer Big Shopping Center in Petah Tikva, Ofer Grand Canyon Beersheba, and the Mul Hachof Mall in Hadera.

The stores are designed with fantasy and dream worlds concepts, led by Emily Noy, one of the world’s leading set designers. They will display thousands of makeup, beauty, and accessory products for Purim, along with demonstrations of various looks created by Noa Sol-Matan, the brand's content creator and makeup artist.

The stores will launch a new capsule collection, including bright-colored eyeliners, creamy metallic eyeshadows, innovative makeup palettes, face and body colors, glitters, makeup stencils, hair accessories, and jewelry.

Itay Zamir, CEO of SACARA: "This year, we will offer an enormous variety of options at the best prices. For the first time, we are opening three concept stores following the success in previous years."

Among the Purim-specific products, you can find:

Cream metallic eyeshadow – with a velvety texture and pigment that provides full, radiant color (NIS 15).

A cream color palette with 12 pastel shades suitable for face, body, eye, and lip makeup (NIS 59).

A 3-shadow palette – for a dramatic makeup look or a glowing look with three vibrant shades (NIS 10).

A metallic mineral eyeshadow palette – for a shiny look with high resistance to moisture and sweat (NIS 39.90).

SACARA Purim Store in Petah Tikva (credit: PR)

The collection will also include a wide variety of colored stones for nail, makeup, decoration, and accessory applications (NIS 10 each); a glitter palette with six metallic colors suitable for eye, body, lip makeup, and nails (NIS 10); and eyeliners in various shades, among others.

The stores will open on February 10 until March 30, 2025, at the Ofer Big Shopping Center in Petah Tikva, Ofer Grand Canyon in Beersheba, and Mul Hachof Mall in Hadera.