Girls, no need to rush to Sephora: The big news for beauty lovers

Factory 54 Group's latest announcement has kicked off this week on an especially exciting note for local beauty lovers. The group, which has dominated the import of top-tier luxury brands to Israel for years, proudly announced its entry into the beauty and lifestyle sector.

So what does this mean? The launch of a multi-brand store chain featuring leading and highly coveted skincare, makeup, fragrance, wellness, and home brands from around the world. This will give customers access to a broad range of brands at various price points and, for the first time, introduce brands that, until now, were sold exclusively abroad. The advantage here is obvious, right? No need to scramble at the duty-free shelves or go crazy at Sephora, since many of these brands have never been available in Israel and are now part of this highly anticipated beauty offering. LOEWE (credit: courtesy of the brand)

So, what's the schedule? Over the next four years, around 12 stores are expected to open from the north to the south of Israel under the name "FACTORY 54 BEAUTY." These will include departments within existing fashion stores, which already house over 150 international fashion brands, as well as a dedicated online platform designed to provide customers with the most seamless and enjoyable shopping experience. Aaaallll this comes with a total investment of approximately 90 million shekels. Among the brands on the list, you’ll find names like Loewe Home, Tom Ford Beauty, Frédéric Malle, Augustinus Bader, Sisley, Sporty & Rich, and many more premium options—the name-dropping could go on forever.

The first store is set to open at BIG Fashion Glilot as early as this March, spanning 180 square meters. It will not only feature innovative design, crafted by some of the top minds in the group, but also offer a personalized experience for every customer who steps foot inside. The flagship stores will include treatment rooms staffed by professional teams of makeup artists and cosmeticians, as well as private consultation rooms—all designed to provide a tailored and exclusive shopping experience. Another store is scheduled to open in September 2025 at the Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall, covering 350 square meters, making it the flagship location in Israel’s most iconic retail setting.

It only makes sense to open at the hottest location in the country

"We are committed to offering a unique platform that meets the highest standards of quality, service, and experience, creating synergy between the worlds of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, as seen in Europe's fashion capitals," says Roni Irani, founder and co-owner of the Irani Group. Heading the beauty category as CEO will be Ido Barak, who brings with him six years as Vice President of Trade and Sales at Estée Lauder Companies and a total of 15 years of management experience with major international brands.