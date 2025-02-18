In memory of Shahar and Almog: The food truck that shines on the road

Next to the busy M road, in the quiet town of Beit Herut, a special beacon has recently emerged. A coffee cart called "Mua'abet with Shahar and Almog" tells a story of love and memory, commemorating the lives of Shahar Gindi, who was killed at the Nova party, and Almog Sarusi, who was kidnapped from the party and killed after 331 days in captivity.

The initiative grew from the desire of Shahar's relatives to strengthen the family and provide a place where one could feel her presence and preserve her memory in a positive and connecting way. The cart is operated by Shuki, the cousin of Shahar's father, and his wife Inbar.

The menu offers a variety of drinks, including coffee, tea, orange juice, and "Shahar's hot chocolate." Alongside the drinks, various sandwiches are served—from tuna to camembert, toasts, salads, muesli, cakes, and pastries. Mua'abat with Shachar and Almog (credit: Private album)

"This Mua'abet is special for us, the family," shares Shani Gindi, Shahar's sister. "We feel Shahar here, her light, and her love for life. It commemorates her so beautifully, just as she loved it—with a smile, joy, and connection to people."

Amit Sarusi, Almog's sister, adds: "We want people to know them not by their death, but by who they were in life. This cart was opened to tell their story and continue their unique way of life, which emphasized sociability, a good atmosphere, and enjoying simplicity."

Beyond being a community meeting point, the coffee cart is intended to serve as a symbol of hope, love, and giving, reflecting the lives of Shahar and Almog.

Operating hours: Tuesday to Friday, 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Location: Beit Herut, near the M road. On Waze: "Mua'abet with Shahar and Almog"

The products are kosher, but the place does not have a kashrut certificate.