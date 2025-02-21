A new hotel with 11 swimming pools will be built in the most unexpected city in the north

At a meeting of Karmiel's Planning and Building Committee, the construction permit for the Hatzuk Hotel was approved this week—a luxury project that will include 99 lavish accommodation units and 11 pools. The hotel will be built by Perceptos Israel Ltd., in collaboration with the Moshe Hadif Group, and will be located in a central area of the city on Derech Hashalom Street, above Nahal Hilazon.

The Hatzuk Hotel joins the Hazayit Hotel, which was granted a building permit in May 2023 and, according to the plan, will provide an upscale hospitality infrastructure suitable for all types of visitors. The new hotel is expected to become a sought-after tourist destination, opening up numerous opportunities for tourism and conferences in the city.

"The approval of the construction permit for the Hatzuk Hotel is another step in realizing our vision for smart and advanced urban development," says Mayor Moshe Koninsky. "The new hotel will offer jobs for dozens or even hundreds of the city's residents and is part of Karmiel Municipality's ongoing efforts to upgrade and turn the city into a magnet for tourists, businesses, and residents."