Brand news: Apples for the face and Snow White comes to life

Always a Woman

To keep you prepared, Femina is launching a collection inspired by global trends, including:

Leopard Instinct – the timeless leopard print, adding a wild yet refined touch, balancing softness and strength.

Jewelerification – inspired by luxurious Victorian jewelry adorned with pearls, diamonds, gemstones, and gold, featuring shiny elements, sparkling lace, crystal embellishments, and delicate beaded details.

Dramatic Lace – an upgrade to the classic lace look, making it an integral part of this season’s design with sheer lace, floral elements, layering, and combinations with satin, microfiber, and velvet fabrics.

Femina (credit: official site, SHAI FRANCO) Packing and Enjoying

If you're planning a ski vacation, get to know Ecodiver, Samsonite's latest collection of suitcases and bags for ski and winter travel. The series features new iconic designs that combine comfort, safety, and sustainability—made from recycled materials using Recyclex™ technology to support a greener, more sustainable world.

The collection includes:

Water-resistant trolley suitcases in various sizes, designed for ski trips, with compartments for ski and extreme sports gear.

Backpacks with dedicated compartments for laptops, tablets, and digital accessories.

Pouches, toiletry bags, and the latest addition—a duffel bag with two wheels, adjustable to four different heights/volumes.

Available in black, blue, and yellow, with a new limited-edition color released each season. Products come with an international warranty of two or five years, depending on the item.

Samsonite (credit: PR abroad) Apples for Your Face

We all know the health benefits of apples, but they’re also a key ingredient in skincare. Origins introduces Youthtopia, a groundbreaking skincare line backed by science, utilizing every part of the apple to protect against early signs of aging and maintain youthful skin.

Youthtopia is based on six active ingredients:

Fermented apple peel, rich in antioxidants.

Apple stem cell extract.

Cold-pressed apple seed oil.

Apple cider vinegar complex—ingredients that prevent premature aging and ensure smooth, supple, radiant, and hydrated skin.

Origins scientists repurposed discarded apple peels from applesauce production, turned them into powder, and fermented them—doubling their antioxidant content, resulting in immediate benefits for skin firmness, barrier strength, and texture.

The collection includes:

Peptide Cream Apple Plumping – a moisture-rich cream with peptides.

Refining Apple Peel – a liquid exfoliant.

Both products are vegan. Youthtopia (credit: PR abroad)

The Magic of Beauty

Laline brings dreams to life with the launch of its Disney Snow White collection, inspired by the iconic character first animated by Disney in 1937 for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The collection captures magic and fantasy, with a nostalgic Monoi fragrance featuring notes of peach blossoms, plumeria flowers, vanilla, and coconut.

The collection includes:

Body cream, bath and body foam, hand cream, body scrub, body mist, toiletry bags, a fabric bag, a heart-shaped mirror, and decorative gift boxes featuring Snow White and bows.

Ori Goren, Laline’s International Operations Director and VP of Marketing, says: "This collection perfectly embodies our vision of transforming every moment into a magical and inspiring experience. This limited-edition collection, inspired by fairytales, will touch hearts and spark dreams." Laline (credit: IDAN MALKA, official site)

A Dual Launch

Lierac Paris is introducing a dual-action anti-pigmentation serum designed to:

Correct age spots and pigmentation caused by sun exposure and aging.

Prevent "dormant" spots from surfacing.

The serum is made of 93% naturally derived ingredients, suitable for all skin tones and types, and promises a more even, radiant complexion within a month.

It features highly concentrated active molecules, ensuring optimal effectiveness without irritation or skin damage.

Additionally, Lierac's iconic Phytolastil line welcomes a new natural massage oil, designed to:

Prevent stretch marks.

Soothe, nourish, and enhance skin elasticity.

Relieve dryness and itching while providing a radiant glow.

Suitable for all skin types, including pregnant women, the 99% naturally sourced oil contains Lestil complex, nourishing botanical oils like avocado, almond, and macadamia, with a delicate cotton and white flower fragrance. Lierac Paris (credit: Hodaya Natan, PR)

Beauty Innovations

Trending brands, must-have beauty essentials, and exciting launches are part of Super-Pharm’s DNA. This winter, Milucca expands its creamy stick collection, adding:

Blush stick – a smooth, blendable texture.

Bronzer stick – for a glowing, sun-kissed look with a shimmery finish.

Highlighter stick – enriched with castor oil and vitamin E for all-day hydration.

Each product is available in three different shades.

The K-beauty favorite, Beauty of Joseon’s Relief Sun Aqua-Fresh SPF, now features a lighter texture with next-gen chemical sun filters and moisturizing ingredients like 30% rice water, vitamin B5 (panthenol), artichoke, oat, and camellia. A special set includes two sun creams and a branded fan.

Life, Super-Pharm’s private label, launches:

Water-resistant leopard-print makeup bags (two sizes).

Makeup brushes for various uses.

Precision tweezers and a magnifying mirror.

Super-Pharm (credit: PR) Italy in April

Italian influencer Alice Campello, founder of Masqmai, introduces new skincare and beauty products inspired by her personal experiences and vision of blending nature with science.

Now available at April:

Cooling eye patches – for soothing, nourishing, and revitalizing the skin.

Silky lip gloss – in four shades.

These products are free from parabens, mineral oils, phthalates, SLS, and sulfates, and not tested on animals. Masqmai (credit: PR)

From Generation to Generation

The Alice Gottesman Jewelry Design Department at Shenkar celebrates its 25th anniversary with the "Generation" exhibition at Periscope Gallery, Tel Aviv.

The exhibition showcases the department’s evolution through alumni and faculty collaborations, reflecting the past, present, and future of jewelry design.

Yael Oliel, Head of the Jewelry Design Department at Shenkar, states: "Founded by Prof. Deganit Stern Schocken, the department bridges the gap between art and industry. With over 500 alumni contributing to the local and global market, we’re proud of their innovations and influence on jewelry design—commercially, industrially, artistically, and fashionably." Shenkar (credit: AHIKAM BEN YOSEF)

Coffee and Culinary Arts

Chef Moshik Roth, owner of &Moshik restaurant, and the Nespresso brand have joined forces for a fascinating culinary journey where the aromas of high-quality coffee blend seamlessly with Roth's culinary vision. The special menu, inspired by Nespresso's rich coffee worlds, embodies the perfect fusion of coffee artistry and the art of cooking, resulting in dishes that offer a unique culinary experience, such as a coffee dish with Jerusalem artichoke, tonka, chocolate, and coconut, as well as a "playground" of petits fours tailored to the coffee blends.

Moshik Roth: "Our collaboration is based on shared values of excellence and quality. The experience at the heart of a great meal depends on many factors, with the quality of the ingredients, preparation, and presentation being an integral part of it. I see Nespresso as a natural partner in creating an uncompromising culinary experience."

Sonia Nestase, CEO of Nespresso Israel: "Collaborating with top chefs and leading culinary institutions in Israel and worldwide is an essential part of the customer experience. We are pleased to continue expanding our partnerships and are excited to join Chef Moshik Roth and &Moshik restaurant, which shares our commitment to excellence."

Among the coffee blends to be served is the Nepal blend, tailored for fine dining restaurants. It is crafted from a rare coffee variety grown in Nepal, available only in limited quantities. With dark roasting for some beans and light roasting for others, the result is a powerful espresso. Nespresso and Moshik Roth (credit: LENS PRODUCTIONS)

Mushrooms or Not?

Marina Galilee Mushrooms, a leader in Israel’s mushroom industry, is expanding into plant-based meat alternatives, launching frozen mushroom-based meat substitutes made from freshly harvested mushrooms.

Products include:

Burgers & mini burgers (54% mushrooms, 12.5% protein).

Shawarma (67% mushrooms, 9.6% protein).

Kebabs (50% mushrooms, 11% protein).

Perfect for vegans and flexitarians, these lightly seasoned products turn into delicious, nutritious meals in minutes. Marina Galilee Mushrooms and Tamara Sauces (credit: Rafi Levinson and Studio AD Olympia)

There is also a collaboration with Tamara Sauces with the launch of the Blue Series—a culinary experience for the home kitchen in two categories:

The Spread Series – A selection of authentic spreads that add color and flavor, including:

Classic Pesto Spread based on a traditional Italian recipe

Spicy Harissa with a perfect balance of heat and herbs

Green Zhug, rich in flavor, for an added twist and seasoning

Mediterranean Olive Tapenade, ideal for dishes or as a bread spread

The Vinaigrette and Sauce Series – A variety of flavorful dressings for salads, main dishes, and sandwiches. The stylishly designed bottles ensure easy use, precise portioning, and freshness.

Dekel Harel, CEO of Tamara: "The partnership with Marina Mushrooms provides significant added value in terms of expertise and product marketing. If you thought you'd tasted it all, you'll be surprised and delighted by a new culinary experience."