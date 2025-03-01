The new and surprising campaign of Roy Revivo

Roy Revivo, the left-back of Maccabi Tel Aviv and the Israeli national teams, both youth and senior, has been chosen to star in an underwear campaign for Fix. Revivo, the son of iconic former footballer Haim Revivo, has already impressed football fans in Israel and abroad thanks to his remarkable skills, physical ability, and game intelligence that he brings to the field.

Roy began his journey in the Maccabi Tel Aviv youth academy and managed to rise and integrate into the senior team, where he is considered one of the most promising players. His ability to lead the defense from the left side while adding offensive versatility does not go unnoticed, and he is seen as an important anchor in the lineup of both Maccabi Tel Aviv and the Israeli national team. Roy Revivo, who stars in the FIX underwear campaign, behind the scenes (credit: RAFI DELOYA)

Roy is the son of the esteemed former footballer Haim Revivo. His mother, Sagit Revivo, is a designer of her own well-known jewelry brand, and it is evident that Roy feels comfortable in front of the camera as well. Roy Revivo serves as an inspiration to the younger generation of footballers in Israel, and he is on his way to building a brilliant career both on the field and in his personal life.