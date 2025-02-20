Klil expands its operations: Establishes an advanced and innovative coating plant

Klil is expanding its operations, establishing an advanced and innovative coating plant with an investment of approximately 30 million shekels and launching a palette of 46 different shades of Klil products.

Klil, Israel's leading company in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of aluminum systems for windows, doors, and glass facades for high-rise buildings, has established a new coating plant located within the factory premises, covering an area of approximately 2,600 square meters.

The coating line was imported from a leading Italian company in the field of powder coating and was built as a unique project with an advanced and innovative technological level. The line is adapted to the strict quality requirements that Klil adheres to, including the ZLD (Zero Level Discharge) standard for preventing liquid waste and in compliance with stringent environmental quality standards.

The coating plant is connected to the factory's computing system, and the coating process is carried out entirely automatically without human contact, with significantly shorter preparation and color change times compared to existing coating systems in the market.

Tzuri Daboosh, Chairman of Klil: "The quality of Klil's coating is exceptional in coverage, uniformity, and color durability, and the coating plant was designed and built to operate with zero emissions of air and water. This way, we contribute to protecting the planet."

The establishment of the new coating plant is another step in Klil's factory expansion and the implementation of our long-term strategy, aimed at strengthening and deepening Klil's capabilities throughout the entire value chain. Through this, we will significantly increase production capacity to provide a high-quality, fast, and extensive response to our customers.

Klil invested approximately NIS 250,000 in the development of the 46-shade palette (of which 32 are new shades with color and texture).