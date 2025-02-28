Premium organic wines series from Italy

Il Poggiarillo Winery was established in 1980 as a boutique, regional, and premium winery in Emilia Romagna, a wine region in central-northern Italy, the source of balsamic vinegar, Bolognese pasta, and Parmesan cheese. The Ferrari and Perini families, who founded the boutique winery, envisioned it becoming a leader in the production of classic wines from Emilia Romagna. Around the town of Piacenza, where the winery is located, there are about 200 acres of organic vineyards from which Poggiarillo wines are produced from both classic and local grape varieties with great artistry.

The labels of Poggiarillo's flagship series were designed to reflect the unique world of each wine, starting with its special name and through the image of its "face," intended to evoke in us the imagination of sensations and the drinking experience, such as the influence on the drinking experience through music, food, interior design, serving utensils, and more.

Price: NIS 119.90-169.90

Where: Available at Tiv Ta'am branches, specialty stores, and selected restaurants and bars