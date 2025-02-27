As it should be, step by step: A truly winning recipe for pasta Bolognese

This is one of those recipes that, once prepared properly even once, will never leave the family repertoire. This recipe is enough for a whole 500-gram package of pasta.

Take note: when serving with pasta, heat the sauce in a wide pot. At the same time, cook the pasta, and when it is ready, add it to the sauce along with a ladle or two of the cooking water to bind them together through combined cooking, stirring for another two to three minutes.

Ingredients for 6 servings:

1/3 cup olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 carrot, coarsely grated

1 celery stalk, chopped

4 garlic cloves, halved

500 grams ground beef

1 cup dry red wine

1-2 bay leaves

3 allspice berries

3 allspice berries

1 can (400 grams) diced canned tomatoes

1 tablespoon tomato paste or sun-dried tomato puree

A bunch of thyme, oregano, and basil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preparation:

1. Heat olive oil in a wide, low-rimmed pot. Add onion, carrot, celery, and garlic and sauté until softened.

2. Add the ground meat, stir with a wooden spoon, and crumble while frying until brown crumbles form.

3. Pour in the wine and let it bubble for a minute or two to allow the alcohol to evaporate. Add bay leaves, allspice, tomatoes, and tomato paste. Season with salt and pepper and stir. Add the bunch of herbs and bring to a boil.

4. Cover the pot, lower the heat, and cook slowly over low heat for at least two hours. Honestly, the longer, the better. Be sure to add a little water if needed.

5. Serve with pasta, ptitim (Israeli couscous), or rice. The ragù can also be used for lasagna, shepherd's pie, or meat-filled pastries.

ORLY PLAI-BRONSTEIN, in collaboration with Olive Tree Oil.