The shopping that will make you feel like a Disney princess

1. Lace Tights by Calzedonia

What? The Italian experts in the field have launched an especially sensual collection for the upcoming Valentine’s Day. These tights feature a lace garter belt effect on the thigh, adorned with an elegant floral pattern. A great choice for those looking to elevate any monochromatic black outfit while adding a little spice to the look.

How much? NIS 129.90.

Where? In-store and online.

Calzedonia (credit: PR abroad)

2. Patent Leather Suit by Mirit Rodrig

What? The About Us designers’ fair returns and opens its doors tonight (from 19:00)! Among 40 brands and local designers, both veteran and new, we particularly loved the glossy patent finish of this suit. It consists of a loose-fitting, chic jacket paired with wide-leg trousers. The advantage? Each piece works great separately as well.

How much? Jacket: NIS 1,590; Pants: NIS 789.

Where? About Us fair, at Beit HaMikolot, Jaffa Port (Feb 6-8). Mirit Rodrig (credit: PR)

3. Perfume by ROJA

What? The British fragrance house has launched an addition to its oud line—Aoud Extraordinaire Parfum. Like most niche perfumes, it falls into the unisex category and naturally adapts to the skin in the most pleasant way. The scent, inspired by Dubai’s luxurious lifestyle, features a bright blend of tropical fruits and refreshing florals that enhance presence. The price isn’t for every budget, but it's definitely worth the investment.

How much? NIS 2,900 for 100ml.

Where? BYONDSKIN stores and website, Lilit Cosmetics website, and select perfumeries. ROJA (credit: Courtesy of the brand for Lilit Cosmetics)

4. Primer and Setting Spray by NARS

What? This next duo is the first and final touch to any daily makeup routine. On one hand, the primer improves skin texture, reduces fine lines, provides enhanced basic hydration, and ensures smooth, even makeup application that lasts up to 12 hours. On the other hand, the multi-purpose setting spray locks in makeup, keeps skin hydrated, provides flexibility and freshness throughout the day, and maintains color vibrancy.

How much? Primer: NIS 190 for 30ml; Spray: NIS 170 for 90ml.

Where? NARS stores and online. NARS (credit: PR)

5. Bra by Triumph

What? The iconic Amourette series, now with an updated and upgraded design, comes in white, black, and pink and is offered at a 30% discount during Valentine’s Week (Feb 10-16). Playful, cheeky, yet highly supportive and comfortable—our styling suggestion? Wear it under a button-down shirt with a few top buttons open or under a tank top on warm days so the delicate lace straps peek through effortlessly.

How much? NIS 400.

Where? Triumph stores, authorized retailers, and online. Triumph (credit: PR)

6. Moisturizer and Peeling by Origins

What? First, the packaging won our hearts without a doubt. The magic of apples blends beautifully into this new skincare line, based on four active ingredients: fermented apple peel rich in antioxidants, apple stem cell extract, apple seed oil, and an apple cider vinegar complex. The lightweight peptide-infused moisturizer, almost gel-like, strengthens the skin’s barrier and minimizes pore appearance. The liquid peel improves skin texture, brightens, smooths, and softens—gentle yet effective, polishing the skin almost like the shine on a fresh apple.

How much? Moisturizer: NIS 210 for 50ml; Peeling: NIS 140 for 100ml (discount valid until the end of February).

Where? Brand website, Terminal X, pharmacy chains, Hamashbir Lazarchan, Be, Glam 42. Origins (credit: PR abroad)

7. 'Disney Snow White' Gift Set by Laline

What? A set that is a truly magical experience for those who grew up on Disney princesses—and honestly? Even for those who didn’t. The enchanting scent blends peach blossom and plumeria flowers with a warm base of vanilla and coconut, infused into a variety of products in the new line: body cream, candles, bath foam, bags, robes, and more.

How much? NIS 19.90–99.90 per product.