The Jordan valley's secret: Magical tours for only NIS 10

The Green Valley Festival returns in 2025 with a variety of activities and attractions for the whole family. The festival, which will take place over seven weekends between February 13th and March 28th, offers a unique opportunity to experience the spring bloom and the landscapes of the Jordan Valley at affordable prices.

As part of the festival, guided tours will be offered at a subsidized price of only NIS 10, including new routes beyond the security fence. Among the special attractions: A moonlit night safari, bike trails, family camping in nature, and diverse workshops for the entire family. The Valley Turned Green (credit: Shahar Kfir)

The festival kicked off on the weekend of Tu Bishvat with a special activity at the Sartaba Khan on Thursday, February 13th, and will continued the following day with a sunrise hike to Sartaba. On February 21st, the traditional Jordan Valley march will take place from the Naran settlement to the slide in the Yitav stream.

In addition to outdoor activities, there will be live performances, street parties, community Shabbat services, visits to agricultural farms, and special markets. Most activities are offered free of charge or at a symbolic price, and it is recommended to plan your visit in advance through the festival website. Hikers in Yitav Stream (credit: Jordan Valley Tourism)

The organizers also offer accommodation options throughout the Jordan Valley for those wishing to extend their visit. For more details and a full event schedule, visit the festival website.