Market table – why more Israelis are embracing this concept

Whether you are planning a wedding, Bar Mitzvah, birthday party, or corporate event, a market table is the hottest trend in the event world. It offers a rich, colorful, and abundant hospitality experience – a table full of delicious food that invites guests to enjoy fresh, tasty, and beautifully designed dishes. Beyond being a culinary delight, the market table becomes the focal point of your event, one that looks great in photos and leaves a lasting impression.

What Does the Perfect Market Table Look Like?

A Stunning Visual Experience

A real market table is a feast for the eyes: A sophisticated arrangement of various dishes, colorful plates, rich platters, and an open, free-style serving style. Instead of formal serving, the table is designed so that each guest can choose the dishes they love and sample everything freely and with joy.

A basic example of a meat-based market table would include:

Main Dishes:

Challah with schnitzel, matbucha, and fried eggplant from Friday.

Mini burgers made from aged rib-eye beef.

Half French baguettes with a mix of Jerusalem shawarma and homemade seasoning.

Spicy merguez sausages.

Melt-in-your-mouth lamb kebabs in pita or baguette.

Special pulled asado served in challah (long broth).

Homemade seasoned shawarma in pita or baguette.

Fried Dishes We All Love:

Belgian/American crispy fries with house seasoning.

Golden, crispy mashed potato balls.

Handmade filo spring rolls from puff pastry.

Crunchy meat empanadas.

Dozens of other fried items, including options for vegetarians and vegans.

Rich and Varied Salads:

Chopped vegetable salad with lemon and olive oil.

Caesar salad with crispy chicken strips, croutons, and classic Caesar dressing.

Classic health salad.

Spicy tomato salad.

Coleslaw – white cabbage, purple cabbage, carrots, and special dressing.

Homemade pickles.

Desserts:

Seasonal fruit platter – strawberries, pineapple, grapes, melon, watermelon.

Parve chocolate and ganache dessert cups, and many other options to choose from – kosher BD"Z.

Individual cakes in espresso and caramel flavors or classic homemade cakes we all love.

Personalization of Your Market Table

A successful market table must be tailored precisely to the event's theme and guests. You can choose a specific concept, such as:

Meat Market Table – includes a selection of quality meats, fried items, salads, and a variety of sides and dips.

– includes a selection of quality meats, fried items, salads, and a variety of sides and dips. Burger Market Table – a variety of small burgers with special toppings, fresh buns, and crispy fries.

– a variety of small burgers with special toppings, fresh buns, and crispy fries. Schnitzel Market Table – includes schnitzels with a variety of coatings, crispy toppings, and special sauces.

– includes schnitzels with a variety of coatings, crispy toppings, and special sauces. Fried Foods Market Table – includes classic fried items like sweet potato fries, onion rings, pastries, and spring rolls.

– includes classic fried items like sweet potato fries, onion rings, pastries, and spring rolls. Vegan Market Table – full of plant-based flavors with a focus on cheese substitutes and creative dishes.

– full of plant-based flavors with a focus on cheese substitutes and creative dishes. Brunch Market Table – includes natural juices, sweet pastries, fruits, and delicate cheeses.

– includes natural juices, sweet pastries, fruits, and delicate cheeses. Italian Market Table – based on focaccia, pasta, antipasti, and fine Italian cheeses.

– based on focaccia, pasta, antipasti, and fine Italian cheeses. Pizza Market Table – based on a wide variety of pizzas to choose from with all desired toppings.

Market Table Perfect for Photos

One of the great advantages of the market table is that it is perfect for Instagram and social media. The photos of a table rich in colors and textures create interest and attract compliments – making the experience an inseparable part of the event’s memory.

Average Market Table Pricing

We Israelis love immediate and transparent answers.

Well, transparency is a key value. Below is an estimated price table, courtesy of Brabus – a company specializing in organizing market events for all types of occasions: (credit: PR)

Want more information? You can go directly to the Market Tables section on Brabus's website.

How to Order a Market Table?

Ordering a Market Table is Easy and Simple. All You Need to Do is:

Choose the concept and style that suit you.

Define the number of guests and the budget.

Coordinate the date and location for the event.

Enjoy an unforgettable hospitality experience!

Summary – Why the Market Table is the Winning Choice

A market table is the perfect way to turn any event into an extraordinary experience. With a combination of stunning design, diverse flavors, personalized options, and maximum convenience – there’s no doubt this is the next big trend in events.

This article was written in collaboration with Brabus.