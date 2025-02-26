El Al expands to 52 weekly U.S. flights, including new Boston route

Since the outbreak of the war, the air connection between Israel and the U.S. has become more critical than ever. With the reduced number of foreign airlines operating in Israel and the growing demand for flights from Jewish and Israeli communities, an urgent need arose to increase flight availability. El Al, which has faced much criticism for high ticket prices to the U.S. and limited flights, now announces a significant move that will bring it to a new peak of 52 weekly flights to the U.S.

El Al is significantly expanding its operations in North America: Starting this May, the airline will operate five weekly flights on a new route to Boston as part of an expansion plan that will bring the company to a record 52 weekly flights to the U.S.

“This is a strategic move to strengthen operations between Israel and the Americas,” said Shlomi Zafrani, El Al's Vice President of Commerce and Aviation Relations. “The direct flights to six North American destinations are operated on the company’s state-of-the-art Dreamliner aircraft, ensuring a comfortable and advanced flight experience.”

Boston skyline, Massachusetts (credit: INGIMAGE)

The new Boston route, which will operate on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays throughout the summer season, joins an expanded flight network that includes up to six daily flights to New York, four weekly flights to Miami, two flights to Fort Lauderdale, and eight flights to Los Angeles.

Boston, home to a thriving Israeli and Jewish community, was chosen as a strategic destination due to its role as a gateway to various destinations across the continent. Thanks to partnerships with Delta Airlines and other carriers, passengers will be able to continue to hundreds of destinations across the continent.

This move is part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its flight schedule to the U.S. since the start of the war, aiming to deepen ties with Jewish and Israeli communities and support the growing business activities between the two countries.