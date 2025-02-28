A baby bottle with the closest feeding experience to natural nursing

The Little Prince company is launching the internationally recognized baby brand LOVI in Israel.

The brand's products cater to parents who wish to combine breastfeeding and bottle feeding, those transitioning from breastfeeding to bottle feeding, and parents looking to provide a high-quality, healthy, and convenient feeding experience while ensuring the preservation and development of their baby's physiological needs.

The brand's flagship product is the Mammafeel bottle, offering a solution for parents with a feeding experience closest to natural nursing. The bottles feature an appearance, texture, and shape that most closely resemble the mother's breast, combined with a dynamic nipple that utilizes technology to preserve the baby's natural sucking reflex and support the proper physiological development of the mouth and tongue muscles.

The nipple is made of two types of medical-grade silicone— a firm and stable base that provides support, alongside an elastic and flexible tip that allows for the natural and proper function of the mouth and jaw muscles.

The European premium brand LOVI is developed and manufactured by the Polish company Canpol, one of Europe's leading baby product manufacturers with over 20 years of experience in the market. The production process for the bottles and pacifiers is carried out entirely using advanced medical-grade materials under strict European supervision.

In addition to the Mammafeel bottles, LOVI also offers the Dynamic Soother pacifiers, which continue the brand's innovative approach tailored to babies' needs. These pacifiers are designed to support the proper development of the oral cavity and jaw while maintaining the baby's natural sucking reflex. They feature a lightweight and flexible design adapted to the baby's natural mouth shape and are made of high-quality, safe medical-grade silicone.

Where to buy: Available at K.S.P, Super-Pharm, BE, Motsesim, BabyStar, and private baby product stores.