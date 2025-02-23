50% discount for club members: The new campaign from Tiv Ta'am chain

Tiv Ta'am is launching a campaign for its TivClub customer club, which has over 600,000 members, under the slogan "HAPPY CLUB DAY," with an estimated cost of about NIS 500,000.

As part of the deepening of the loyalty program for club members, the chain will offer 50% discounts on dozens of leading products, and in addition, club customers will also enjoy 3% cashback on every purchase at Tiv Ta'am stores and on the online website. Joining the TivClub is free of charge.

The campaign is designed to raise awareness of Tiv Ta'am's renewed customer club through in-depth promotions of 50% discounts on dozens of attractive and unique products. Additionally, the campaign ad reminds club members that they also accumulate 3% cashback on every purchase, as part of the club’s new loyalty program launched in August 2023.

The 50% discount promotions on dozens of products will be held at all 47 Tiv Ta'am branches and on the online website from February 17 to March 23, 2025. The selection of participating products will change between two date ranges: First round - February 17 to March 4, and second round - March 5 to March 23.

Additionally, the chain launched a special promotion in which anyone who makes a purchase of 850 NIS or more on the online website tivtaam.co.il will be able to participate in a raffle. Prizes in the raffle include a dream vacation with flights and hotel accommodations, an iPhone 16, 1,000 NIS shopping vouchers for Tiv Ta'am, and more. The raffle will take place until March 8. Tiv Ta'am (credit: PR)

Sample Promotions for the First Round

Fresh chicken liver for NIS 11.45 per kg

Smoked trout (Pussen), 100g, for NIS 12.95

Master Coffee can for NIS 4.25

Frozen fruit from Sunfrost for NIS 9.45

Oreo cookies, 176g, for NIS 5.45

Shrimp wrapped in potato strips, 300g, for NIS 23.45

Finish dishwasher capsules, 25 pieces, for NIS 24.45

Sample Promotions for the Second Round