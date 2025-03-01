Three bottles of wine for NIS 110. But what a wine!

Portugal is mainly associated with Port wines, which have been produced there for centuries. However, its local wine culture is rich and diverse, making it a sought-after wine country. Add to that the high quality of the wines and their low prices, and you get an unbeatable combination. Recently, I had the opportunity to taste some of this "richness."

But as always, let's start from the beginning: Wine consumption in Portugal began as early as the 7th century BCE, and today, around 250 grape varieties are grown in the country, including no fewer than 180 endemic varieties, as well as numerous international ones.

Portugal is divided into 31 DOC regions, the highest quality classification, and 14 IGP regions, a less restrictive regional designation. You can taste white and red table wines produced in small wine estates (Quinta). The differences in climate and soil conditions between regions allow for an impressive variety of wines.

When traveling through Portugal’s various regions, as winemaker and wine expert Roni Saslove describes, "It feels like moving through a restaurant’s wine menu: one region specializes in sparkling and aromatic wines, another in full-bodied reds, and the neighboring one in some of the world’s most highly regarded dessert wines." Vineyards in the Douro Valley, Portugal (credit: Mira Eitan)

Portugal’s Wine Regions: A Brief Guide

Vinho Verde: A wine region in the northwest of the country, characterized by fresh white wines with a delicate and intriguing aroma.

Douro and Porto: The Douro Valley, in northern Portugal, is a popular and magnificent destination for both nature lovers and wine enthusiasts. The valley offers a journey through lush mountains and dramatic hills, which provide an ideal environment for growing grapes used to make the famous Port wine as well as exceptional dry red wines.

Dão: South of the Douro is Dão, one of Portugal's oldest wine regions, where classic wines tend to be complex reds. It’s a fantastic place to get to know Portugal’s most famous local grape varieties: Touriga Nacional and Tinta Roriz, also known as Tempranillo.

Alentejo: Portugal’s largest wine region, covering about a third of the country's southern part. The climate in Alentejo is hotter and drier than in the north, and here you’ll find bold, spicy white and red wines that are lighter in character than those from Portugal's northern regions, making them a great match for the local cuisine.

Bairrada: A wine region north of Lisbon, still considered "under the radar" for classic wine tourists. This area mainly produces sparkling wines and impressive reds from the local Baga grape variety. So, how is the wine? (credit: Walla System / Mira Eitan)

Great Value for Money

At a recent tasting of Portuguese wines, I couldn't help but be impressed by their high value for money. Sarah from San Sebastiao surprised me with white wines that had good acidity, freshness, and vibrancy, along with red wines that are enjoyable to drink every day, even in our hot summer. Most of the wines we tasted were from the past one or two years. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Janela Branca Vinho Verde

A white wine from the Vinho Verde region. A young, mineral, light, and refreshing wine made from local grapes, with balanced acidity, a slightly sweet finish, and a low alcohol percentage: 9.5%.

Price: NIS 39. 3 bottles for NIS 110.

Lisa Bona Vinho Regional Lisboa

A dry white wine made from local grapes in the Lisbon region. Aromas of citrus, white flowers, minerality, and refreshing acidity.

Price: NIS 45. 3 bottles for NIS 120. Janela Branca Vinho Verde (credit: screenshot, Walla System)

Val Moreira Douro

A white wine from a winery in the Douro region, producing 80,000 high-quality bottles a year, reflecting the area's rich terroir. Floral, citrus, and mineral aromas, with a medium to full body and refreshing acidity. A fantastic wine.

Price: NIS 90.

Lisa Bona Vinho Regional Lisboa (Rosé)

An aromatic, fresh, and mineral rosé wine—a fun wine for everyday drinking.

Price: NIS 45. 3 bottles for NIS 120.

Janela Branca Vinho Regional Lisboa

A red wine made from grapes grown on high-altitude slopes in the Lisbon region. Prominent red fruit aromas, medium-bodied, well-balanced, and elegant.

Price: NIS 39. 3 bottles for NIS 110.

Lisa Bona Vinho Regional Lisboa (Red)

A red wine made from local grapes, with aromas of red and black fruits and Mediterranean herbs, medium-bodied and smooth.

Price: NIS 45. 3 bottles for NIS 120.

Angry Duck Cabernet Sauvignon Reserva

"Angry Duck" was named in tribute to a duck that wandered through the winery’s vineyards and honked furiously when approached. This red wine comes from just north of Lisbon and is made from Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. It has ripe red fruit aromas, a hint of green pepper, a medium to full body, and a smooth texture. Angry Duck Cabernet Sauvignon Reserva (credit: PR, Walla System)

Price: NIS 55.

Val Moreira Douro (Red)

A red wine from the Douro region, with aromas of red and black fruits, rich in spices, and a hint of oak from barrel aging. A full-bodied wine with supporting acidity.

Price: NIS 120.