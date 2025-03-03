Partner adopts the Negba reserve brigade: "A moral and ethical commitment"

This week, Partner held an emotional ceremony marking the adoption of the Negba (189) Reserve Brigade, attended by the company's CEO, Avi Gabbay, the brigade commander, Colonel Yehuda Levin, and other officers. As part of the initiative, Partner will provide support and assistance to the reserve volunteers serving in the brigade.

"This year, we have all witnessed the extraordinary mobilization of the reserve forces, who left their homes, families, and jobs to defend the country," said Partner CEO Avi Gabbay. "In recognition of their immense sacrifice, we see it as a moral and ethical commitment to stand by them and support them. Partner is proud to lead an innovative initiative of adopting reserve brigades and invites other companies to join this important effort."

The Negba Brigade is one of five light reserve brigades of Division 96, tasked with defense and routine security deployment nationwide, maintaining readiness for rapid action in times of emergency. The southern brigade, which spans from the Eilat border to northern Negev, also includes the Gaza Envelope and southern communities, which bore the brunt of the October 7 attack.

Negba reserve brigade (credit: official site)

The brigade commander, Colonel (Res.) Yehuda Levin, stressed the importance of recruiting additional volunteers: "The success of this national project depends on the remarkable volunteer spirit that has emerged among citizens since the outbreak of the Swords of Iron War. We continue to recruit more commanders and fighters who will take part in making history."

Since the outbreak of the Swords of Iron War, hundreds of thousands of reserve soldiers have been mobilized for the national mission, dedicating many days to the security of the state. Partner declares that it considers this contribution a supreme value and operates under the principle of "Israel Before Partner," which is reflected, among other things, in the adoption of the Negba Brigade and providing its volunteers with any necessary support.