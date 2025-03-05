When the weather gets nicer, we'll have a rare jacket for the transitional season

1. Jacket by Parfois

What? A fresh and natural take, perfect for this time of year—late winter, right before spring begins (let’s elegantly ignore the "Koral" storm). All we need is a light jacket to meet our needs. The Portuguese brand has launched, as part of its pre-spring collection, a sleek trench coat, free of unnecessary details, short enough that it could almost double as a sultry dress. We can’t ignore the excellent addition of golden chain belts in this collection—pair them with the jacket, any jeans, or a flirty dress.

How much? Jacket: NIS 399.90, Thin belt: NIS 99.90, Thick belt: NIS 149.90.

Where? PARFOIS stores.

YSL Liquid Blush (credit: PR abroad)

2. YSL Liquid Blush

What? Yves Saint Laurent's beauty division is launching a must-have new product—a liquid blush available in five shades that enhance the natural pigment, inspired by the couture world. What will you actually get? A matte finish, long-lasting impact, and customizable intensity—from a light touch of color to a bold, statement-making flush. If you haven’t yet experimented with a liquid version of this makeup essential, you'll be glad to know this one features an innovative applicator with a precise tip and a wide side for perfect application.

How much? NIS 191.

Where? Super-Pharm, Hamashbir Lazarchan, April, and select perfumeries. Moroccanoil Shower Gel & Body Cream (credit: courtesy of the brand)

3. Moroccanoil Shower Gel & Body Cream

What? After our enthusiastic tester absolutely loved the brand’s hand soap and cream, we took the recommendation a step further—our ultimate goal being to let our entire body enjoy the new Moroccanoil scent. A refreshing fruity fragrance combining clementine, ginger, neroli, and intoxicating tonka bean seeds. The result? Supple, silky-textured skin, while the ultra-light creams (including for hands) absorb quickly.

How much? Full-size body cream and shower gel set: NIS 129.

Where? Brand website, authorized stores, and salons. Sneakers by Lacoste (credit: courtesy of the brand)

4. Sneakers by Lacoste

What? The brand's sneaker category continues to expand. Recently, they released the L003 Neo Shot series, available for shoppers in a bold, vibrant color palette of neon green, elegant iron gray, and black. We usually prefer neutral tones, but we have to admit—there's something about this dazzling green that won us over. These new sneakers feature a sophisticated silhouette, a breathable mesh upper, and a midsole made of high-quality EVA foam, offering improved grip, stability, and cushioning. What more could you ask for?

How much? NIS 669.

Where? Lacoste flagship stores and Factory 54 website. 5. Sunglasses by Valentino (credit: PR abroad)

5. Sunglasses by Valentino

What? It started with a rectangular frame, continued with semi-transparent gray lenses, and ended with the deep burgundy color that completely stole the show. These sunglasses, courtesy of the luxury fashion house, feature the brand’s logo on the temples—a timeless unisex model exuding understated sophistication, inspired by the elegance of classic Italian cinema.

How much? NIS 4,900.

Where? Optical stores. Perfume by Burberry (credit: PR)

6. Perfume by Burberry

What? A lively gourmet fragrance with a British twist for women who live life to the fullest—this new addition elevates the brand’s classic perfume with fruity notes of wild strawberries and an orange blossom accord, combined with warm amber wood. The bottle also comes with a refreshed design—a deep matte pink that represents the perfume’s intensity and femininity.

How much? NIS 730 for 100ml.

Where? Super-Pharm, Hamashbir Lazarchan, April, and be. Shampoo by Redefine (credit: lee agmon)

7. Shampoo by Redefine

What? In seventh place (in no particular order) is a new brand in the local beauty market, proudly made in Israel, committed to affordable prices in the professional hair care category. The collection includes shampoo, mask, serum, silicone spray, and moisturizing cream in four different series: Keratin, Argan, and Flaxseed, which acts as a natural hair softener and reduces frizz, a Curly Hair series, and a Therapeutic line based on lavender and rosemary.

How much? Shampoo: NIS 39.90, Mask: NIS 43.90.

Where? Brand website and drugstore chains.