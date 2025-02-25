Apple announces iPhone 16e: The successor to the SE series

After months of rumors, predictions, and endless leaks, Apple has finally put an end to speculation and unveiled the iPhone 16e—but not as everyone expected. Instead of launching the iPhone SE 4, the company chose to abandon the SE branding and take a new direction. At first glance, the 16e may look very familiar—and that’s no coincidence. Its exterior design is almost identical to that of the iPhone 14, featuring an aluminum frame, strong glass, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and IP68 water and dust resistance. But don’t be mistaken—inside, it’s an entirely new device with updated hardware, a more powerful chip, and support for Apple’s latest artificial intelligence capabilities.

The iPhone 16e features the new A18 chip, which is also found in the iPhone 16 models, alongside improved battery life and advanced Apple Intelligence (the company's AI model) capabilities. Additionally, it includes a single 48-megapixel camera sensor with 2× optical zoom, delivering exceptionally high image quality. In terms of design, the device comes in a durable metallic finish and is available in two colors: Black and white, with the option to choose colorful cases. iPhone 16e (credit: APPLE, Official Website)

Apple promises that the iPhone 16e will offer some of the best battery life seen in a 6.1-inch device, with greater durability compared to the iPhone SE 3. The use of the A18 chip and an advanced internal design allows the device to provide longer battery life on a single charge. Furthermore, Apple has integrated the new C1 chip, the first cellular modem designed in-house—with the collaboration of its development center in Israel—offering faster and more efficient 5G connectivity while conserving power.

iPhone 16e (credit: APPLE, Official Website)

The iPhone 16e comes with iOS 18, which includes significant improvements to the user interface, advanced customization options, and major upgrades to the Siri voice assistant. Additionally, Apple has incorporated new smart editing tools in the Photos app, enhanced search capabilities, intelligent writing support, and a more natural connection between the user and the device. One of the standout features is the ability to use ChatGPT directly through Siri without leaving the app, while maintaining user privacy.

The iPhone 16e will be available in several storage configurations: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, with a starting price of $599. Pre-orders have opened on February 21, and the device will hit stores on February 28.