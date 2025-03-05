Classic, spicy, and with a salt rim, of course: 2 easy margarita recipes to make at home

International Margarita Day shouldn't be the only occasion for enjoying this fantastic cocktail. Not at all.

In fact, a margarita is much more than just a cocktail—it’s closer in nature to a lifestyle. Fresh lime, both its wedges and juice, quality tequila that pairs perfectly with it, and a salt rim that balances everything together—all of these elements welcome additions and twists almost without limits.

That said, we chose to focus on the two most popular margarita versions—classic and spicy—and to leverage the expertise of Adaya Lange, marketing manager at IBBLS, to mix up some frozen glasses of escapism right at home. Today, and really any day. Cheers, as much as possible!

"Tequila is increasingly making its presence known on cocktail menus in restaurants and bars across Israel," Lange described, in line with the overall evolution of the beverage and drinking culture. "The younger audience, aged 25-35, is embracing sophisticated and high-quality drinks, while consumers across the board are showing growing interest in the origins of raw ingredients and traditional production processes, with an openness to new and exciting flavors."

Lange’s margarita is based on Don Julio tequila from the renowned La Primavera distillery in Los Altos, Mexico, known for its rich and complex flavor profile. However, by following a few simple and basic rules, along with minimal technical skills, you can achieve an excellent result even with other brands.

Tips for the Perfect Margarita

Always use fresh citrus juice—it completely changes the taste of the cocktail.

If you don’t have lime, you can substitute with fresh lemon.

A standard measure = 30 ml.

Use fresh, high-quality ice.

Classic Margarita

Classic Margarita (credit: Don Julio) Ingredients

1.5 measures of Don Julio Blanco (or any other tequila)

1 measure of orange liqueur

⅔ measure of freshly squeezed lime juice

Lime or lemon

Preparation

1. Prepare a coupe/martini glass with a salt rim (rub a lime or lemon wedge along the rim of the glass, then dip it in a plate of salt) and chill it in the freezer.

2. Pour all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake for 10 seconds.

3. Strain the cocktail into the chilled glass.

4. Garnish with a lime or lemon peel.

Spicy Margarita

Spicy Margarita (credit: Elad Cohen) Ingredients

1.5 measures of Don Julio Blanco (or any other tequila)

1 measure of freshly squeezed lime juice

½ measure of high-quality agave syrup

2 slices of hot chili pepper

Salt

Lime or lemon

Preparation

1. Prepare a lowball glass with a salt rim.

2. Lightly muddle the chili in a shaker. Add the remaining ingredients with ice and shake for 10 seconds.

3. Strain into the salted glass with ice.

4. Garnish with a lime slice and a piece of chili pepper.